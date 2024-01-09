en English
California Seeks AI Solutions to Ease Los Angeles’ Traffic Congestion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST
California is turning its gaze towards the future, seeking to harness the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in a bid to ease the perennial traffic woes of Los Angeles. The state’s agencies have issued a Request for Innovative Ideas (RFI2) to attract groundbreaking AI solutions capable of interpreting and analyzing various data to provide insights into traffic mobility.

Generative AI: The Future of Traffic Management

The term ‘generative AI,’ as defined by IBM, refers to AI models that can create high-quality content like text and images, based on their training data. Prime examples of this innovative technology include tools such as ChatGPT. It’s this kind of AI that California’s state agencies hope can breathe new life into traffic management strategies.

Tech giants are already exploring the potential of AI in traffic management. Google‘s ‘Project Green Light’ seeks to improve traffic flow and reduce emissions by integrating AI data with Google Maps. Now, the Golden State is taking a leaf from their book, looking to leverage AI to address its own traffic conundrums.

Bringing AI into Government Services

This initiative is in line with an executive order from California Governor Gavin Newsom. The order mandates state agencies to evaluate the development, usage, and risks associated with AI. Furthermore, it calls for the establishment of a responsible approach to implementing AI across the state. Governor Newsom has been vocal about California’s leading role in the AI sector, and he has expressed a firm intention to approach AI deployment with a focus on care and accountability.

Technology companies have been given a deadline of January 25 to propose their AI-based ideas for easing traffic congestion. The state currently uses technology to analyze traffic data, but the reliance on workers to decide what action to take in real time is heavy. With generative AI, the state hopes to find more efficient solutions to alleviate traffic jams and improve road safety, particularly for pedestrians, cyclists, and scooter riders.

Risks and Rewards of AI in State Government

While the potential benefits of using AI in state government are significant, it’s not without its potential risks. As California moves forward with its AI initiatives, it will be essential to balance the promise of AI with the need for security and ethical considerations. However, if successful, these AI solutions could set a precedent for other states and countries in addressing traffic and mobility issues with advanced technology.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

