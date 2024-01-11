California Rules Out Low-Quality Fuel in BMW Car Performance Issue

In a recent turn of events, Jeff Sherid, a BMW owner from Los Angeles, raised concerns about the performance of his vehicle attributing it to the premium gasoline quality. Despite his loyalty to a particular gas station and pump, he noticed a rough idle in his car’s performance. However, an investigation conducted by the California Department of Food and Agriculture has ruled out his suspicions, confirming that the fuel quality was not the cause of Sherid’s car problems.

Investigation Into Fuel Quality

Technicians at a local BMW shop initially pointed towards the fuel, suggesting it as the probable cause of the car’s performance issues. This prompted an investigation by scientist Megan McWayne’s team from the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Upon testing the fuel from the gas pump Sherid was using, it was confirmed that the fuel met the necessary standards. Thus, the low-grade fuel was ruled out as the cause of the poor car performance.

Statewide Gas Quality Checks and Complaints

It’s worth noting that the Department regularly conducts random gas quality tests statewide and investigates complaints. In the last fiscal year, the Department received 139 complaints and found 23 violations. This was an improvement from the previous year where there was a 31 percent failure rate with 35 violations out of 111 complaints. As of the current fiscal year, there have been 63 complaints with eight violations. This highlights the importance of ensuring the quality and quantity of gas at the pump.

Vehicle Performance and Quality Gas

McWayne emphasized the importance of quality gas for vehicle maintenance and longevity. Sherid, however, is left baffled by his car’s performance issues while BMW has remained silent on the issue. It’s a reminder for consumers that concerns regarding gas quality can be addressed by filing complaints with the state.