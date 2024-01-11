en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

California Rules Out Low-Quality Fuel in BMW Car Performance Issue

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
California Rules Out Low-Quality Fuel in BMW Car Performance Issue

In a recent turn of events, Jeff Sherid, a BMW owner from Los Angeles, raised concerns about the performance of his vehicle attributing it to the premium gasoline quality. Despite his loyalty to a particular gas station and pump, he noticed a rough idle in his car’s performance. However, an investigation conducted by the California Department of Food and Agriculture has ruled out his suspicions, confirming that the fuel quality was not the cause of Sherid’s car problems.

Investigation Into Fuel Quality

Technicians at a local BMW shop initially pointed towards the fuel, suggesting it as the probable cause of the car’s performance issues. This prompted an investigation by scientist Megan McWayne’s team from the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Upon testing the fuel from the gas pump Sherid was using, it was confirmed that the fuel met the necessary standards. Thus, the low-grade fuel was ruled out as the cause of the poor car performance.

Statewide Gas Quality Checks and Complaints

It’s worth noting that the Department regularly conducts random gas quality tests statewide and investigates complaints. In the last fiscal year, the Department received 139 complaints and found 23 violations. This was an improvement from the previous year where there was a 31 percent failure rate with 35 violations out of 111 complaints. As of the current fiscal year, there have been 63 complaints with eight violations. This highlights the importance of ensuring the quality and quantity of gas at the pump.

Vehicle Performance and Quality Gas

McWayne emphasized the importance of quality gas for vehicle maintenance and longevity. Sherid, however, is left baffled by his car’s performance issues while BMW has remained silent on the issue. It’s a reminder for consumers that concerns regarding gas quality can be addressed by filing complaints with the state.

0
Automotive United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
33 mins ago
Gordon Fischer: The Mechanic with a Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens
Gordon Fischer, the 66-year-old mechanic from Rockhampton, Queensland, has been fostering an extraordinary passion for vintage Volkswagens for the past 40 years. Today, his backyard is a testament to his love for the iconic brand, housing a collection of some 60 different types, models, and eras of Volkswagens. This impressive gathering began in 1986, soon
Gordon Fischer: The Mechanic with a Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens
Indonesian President Joko Widodo Visits VinFast Manufacturing Complex in Vietnam, Endorses EV Expansion
1 hour ago
Indonesian President Joko Widodo Visits VinFast Manufacturing Complex in Vietnam, Endorses EV Expansion
Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays
1 hour ago
Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays
Kia Philippines Announces Exciting New Deals for 2024
50 mins ago
Kia Philippines Announces Exciting New Deals for 2024
Six-Cylinder vs. Turbocharged Four-Cylinder: The Automotive Power Debate
1 hour ago
Six-Cylinder vs. Turbocharged Four-Cylinder: The Automotive Power Debate
Himachal Pradesh Government to Scrap 15-Year-Old Vehicles, Paves Way for Electric Transition
1 hour ago
Himachal Pradesh Government to Scrap 15-Year-Old Vehicles, Paves Way for Electric Transition
Latest Headlines
World News
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
1 min
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
1 min
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
9 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
12 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
16 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
17 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
17 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
18 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
24 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
31 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app