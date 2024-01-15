en English
Automotive

California Proving Ground: The Secret Behind Kia and Hyundai’s Success in the US

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
In the heart of the Mojave Desert, a seemingly endless expanse of land serves as a testing ground for Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai. The California Proving Ground, sprawling across 17.7 square kilometers, is comparable to the testing facilities of automotive giants GM, Ford, and Toyota. It is here that the roots of Kia and Hyundai’s success story in the US midsize SUV and electric vehicle (EV) markets are entrenched.

A Launchpad for Success

The proving ground serves as a critical platform for vehicle testing and development. With 12 diverse test tracks, including various off-road courses and a high-speed oval track stretching over 10 kilometers, the facility enables the carmakers to conduct comprehensive testing and adapt their vehicles to the diverse and challenging off-road conditions unique to the US market. The result? Kia and Hyundai’s SUV offerings are robust, resilient, and ready for any adventure their customers may undertake.

The Shift to Electric

In recent years, the focus at the proving ground has shifted from just internal combustion engines to include a broader range of tests for EVs. This strategic move aligns with the growing demand for electric vehicles in the United States. It is no small feat that these Korean automakers have secured the second spot in the US EV market, trailing only behind Tesla.

A Testament to Quality

The California Proving Ground is a testament to Kia and Hyundai’s commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles to their customers. Over 300 vehicles are tested annually at the facility, ensuring that every model rolling off the production line meets the carmakers’ stringent standards. It is this rigorous testing and relentless pursuit of quality that have helped Kia and Hyundai rank among the top players in the US auto market.

Automotive United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

