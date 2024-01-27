California Poultry Industry Grapples with Devastating Avian Flu Outbreak

A massive outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza has necessitated the culling of over 1 million birds in California, obliterating an entire flock of 550,000 egg-laying hens at Sunrise Farms.

The virus has infiltrated several commercial and backyard flocks in the region, affecting over 7 million chickens across California, an alarming figure that underscores the gravity of the situation.

Unprecedented Economic Damage

This catastrophe has inflicted significant economic damage on farmers, workers, and customers alike. A ripple effect of the crisis is the surge in egg prices, which reached an unprecedented peak of $4.82 per dozen in January 2023. Farmers, like Mike Weber of Sunrise Farms, are grappling with the financial impact of losing their livelihoods while also focusing on recovery and rebuilding their operations.

Climate Change Fuels the Crisis

One striking aspect of this avian flu outbreak is how it has been exacerbated by climate change. As global temperatures rise, migratory patterns of birds such as ducks and geese are shifting, leading to increased interaction between wild and domestic birds and thus enabling the spread of the virus. This outbreak, which began in early 2022, has necessitated the culling of nearly 82 million birds in 47 U.S. states, a chilling reminder of the far-reaching implications of climate change.

Future Prevention Measures

As the poultry industry grapples with this crisis, stringent biosecurity measures are being enforced, including keeping flocks indoors to prevent further spread of the disease. Experts are particularly concerned about the risk of backyard chickens spreading the virus to commercial farms. In response, farmers are emphasizing the need for strict biosecurity protocols to protect their poultry from future outbreaks. The current crisis underscores the importance of such measures in safeguarding the poultry industry from the devastating impacts of disease outbreaks.