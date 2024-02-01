California Mother Accuses Alameda County Deputies of Brutality in Federal Lawsuit

The narrative of Malia Ashad, a Californian mother who found herself at the center of an alleged police brutality case, is a grim reminder of the persistent issues surrounding law enforcement in the United States. Ashad has taken a bold stance against her alleged assailants, filing a federal lawsuit against several Alameda County Sheriff's deputies, accusing them of physically assaulting her while she was handcuffed in the emergency room of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center on August 9, 2022.

From Victim to Accused

The incident unfolded after an altercation at a civil hearing, where Ashad was reportedly attacked by a woman against whom she had a restraining order. Despite being the victim of the attack, Ashad was treated as an assailant by the deputies. She was handcuffed and allegedly assaulted further, causing her to strike her head, experience a seizure, and lose consciousness.

Denied Medical Attention

Following the alleged assault, Ashad was taken to a hospital. However, the deputies are accused of obstructing her from receiving a CT scan, a crucial diagnostic procedure necessary to rule out severe brain injury. The lawsuit alleges that the deputies continued to physically assault Ashad at the hospital, exacerbating her pain and suffering.

Legal Battle Ensues

Ashad was initially arrested for battery on a peace officer/emergency personnel and battery on a person, but these charges were later dropped. The lawsuit she has filed seeks unspecified damages for the violation of her civil rights. Ashad's legal team has publicly condemned the deputies' alleged actions, describing them as unnecessary, unreasonable, and a display of callous brutality.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office has opted to remain silent on the lawsuit. Their response was limited to stating they learned of the lawsuit through media inquiries. Ashad is resolute in her pursuit of justice and is demanding a jury trial.