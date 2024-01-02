en English
California Mandates Cursive Instruction in Elementary Schools with New Law

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
California has passed a new legislation, AB 446, reintroducing the instruction of cursive handwriting in elementary grades. The state has thus joined a growing list of states emphasizing the importance of this traditional skill in the digital era.

The bill, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and proposed by Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, is set to go into effect this year. This is a significant move given that the Common Core State Standards adopted in 2010 did not include cursive, leading to a sharp decline in its instruction.

Reviving an Old Tradition

The reintroduction of cursive is not merely a nod to tradition, but a calculated move to enhance children’s cognitive development, memory retention, and critical thinking.

The bill mandates cursive instruction in the state’s elementary level curriculum, affecting hundreds of schools and thousands of children. Despite facing some opposition, the law passed largely due to the perceived benefits of cursive writing for children’s brain development and fine motor skills.

Addressing Inconsistencies

Although cursive remained a part of California’s state standards for 3rd and 4th grades, enforcement was inconsistent across districts.

This has been a point of contention, as it led to widespread disparities in children’s learning outcomes. The new law, however, ensures a uniform approach to cursive instruction across the state’s elementary schools.

Reactions and Implications

Reactions to the law have been mixed. While some educators and parents see the value in children learning this skill, others question its relevance in a digital age. Nonetheless, the law’s implementation will undoubtedly change the landscape of elementary education in California.

For students like Sierra Rivera, cursive writing will now be a part of their learning journey. However, the law does not address the lack of cursive skills among older students who missed out on this instruction.

Education Society United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

