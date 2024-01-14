en English
Energy

California Leans on Long-Duration Energy Storage, Washington Eyes Carbon Market Linkage

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
As California gears up to transition to 100% clean energy, it is shifting its focus to long-duration energy storage (LDES), a move aimed at circumventing potential blackouts. LDES, which can supply power to the grid for over four hours, outperforms the current lithium-ion batteries. A blend of emerging technologies such as zinc bromine and iron air, along with established methods like pumped hydropower and compressed air storage, is shaping the future of LDES.

California’s Energy Storage Boom

Over the years, California has witnessed a substantial surge in its energy storage capacity. By December, this figure had touched 8,600 megawatts, marking a meteoric 1,000 percent rise since 2020. The California Energy Commission (CEC) has channeled $120 million into LDES, a significant chunk of which — $30 million — is dedicated to a project led by Form Energy in Mendocino County. This facility, powered by iron-air batteries, boasts a 100-hour discharge capability.

State Budget Proposes Hefty Investment in LDES

Amidst cuts in other climate spending areas, Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a substantial $330 million allocation for LDES in the state budget. However, as the state accelerates its clean energy initiatives, it also faces pushback from local communities. The CEC’s Mendocino County project, for instance, has elicited concerns from residents about potential environmental impacts and the consumption of resources.

Washington Eyes Carbon Market Linkage With California

In a parallel development, lawmakers in Washington state are contemplating amendments to their cap and trade program. The proposed changes might pave the way for a linkage with California’s carbon market. The potential merger, involving adjustments to compliance periods, electricity coverage, and auction allowance purchases, could have far-reaching implications for the carbon markets and Washington’s climate policy.

Energy United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

