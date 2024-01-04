en English
Energy

California Leads in Energy Efficiency with a Focus on Swimming Pool Equipment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
California is advancing towards a sustainable future by shifting from gas-driven technology to energy-efficient systems. A primary focus of this transition is swimming pool equipment; an area often overlooked but significant in energy consumption. This strategic move is projected to greatly alleviate the state’s electrical grid and considerably lower emissions, equivalent to taking 85,000 gas-fueled vehicles off the roads.

Energy-Efficient Pools: A Catalyst for Positive Change

This move towards energy-efficient pool systems is seen as a pivotal step in managing California’s energy demands and ensuring grid reliability. To complement this, the state is exploring innovative solutions like adapting energy consumption to non-peak times and harnessing cleaner energy sources. Although there’s currently no federal standard for such flexible-demand technologies, California’s initiative could set a precedent for the rest of the nation.

ORCA Pools Corona: Partnering for Sustainability

In this endeavor, California has partnered with ORCA Pools Corona, a company specializing in appliance standards for swimming pools. This partnership underscores the vast energy consumption of pools in the state and creates a roadmap for transforming California’s poolscape into a more energy-efficient system. Wiley, the lead manager at ORCA Pools Corona, expressed optimism that other states would take a cue from California’s approach and incorporate it into their own energy efficiency measures.

A Blueprint for a Sustainable Future

The new laws are anticipated to encourage the adoption of future-forward solutions, transforming California’s poolscape. The changes are lauded not only for their potential to benefit consumers by reducing energy costs but also for their contribution towards a cleaner, more sustainable environment. As the world grapples with the repercussions of climate change, California’s initiative embodies a proactive and pragmatic approach to sustainability.

Energy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

