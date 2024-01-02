California Launches Ebony Alerts; Baker Commodities Inc. Battles AQMD

In an unprecedented move, California has initiated the Highway Patrol Ebony Alert, a novel emergency system designed to alert the public about missing Black children and women aged between 12 and 25. The system is a response to the disproportionate representation of young Black citizens in missing persons cases, coupled with the media’s lackadaisical approach towards their plight.

Addressing Racial Bias with Ebony Alerts

Similar to the Feather Alerts for missing indigenous people and Silver Alerts for the elderly, Ebony Alerts aim to bring attention to missing individuals who often go unnoticed. The alerts are broadcasted through electronic highway signs and can be shared by radio and television stations, as well as on social media platforms. However, these outlets are not mandated to do so.

The criteria for issuing an Ebony Alert are not strictly based on the age of the victim. Law enforcement officers can also consider factors such as mental or physical disabilities, potential human trafficking situations, and instances where the person has disappeared under unexplained or suspicious circumstances. This first-in-the-nation law introduces a much-needed change in the way missing persons cases are handled, especially those involving marginalized communities.

Controversy Surrounding Baker Commodities Inc.

In an unrelated event, Baker Commodities Inc., a company shut down by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) in 2022 due to repeated violations of its odor mitigation rule, is suing AQMD for a staggering $200 million in damages. The company vehemently denies any violation of the rule.

Baker has partially reopened and is waging an intense legal battle against AQMD, with the potential of fully resuming its operations of rendering livestock and poultry without any significant changes to their operational methods. This tussle between corporate interests and environmental concerns represents a significant conflict in the realm of public health and safety.