en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

California Launches Ebony Alerts; Baker Commodities Inc. Battles AQMD

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
California Launches Ebony Alerts; Baker Commodities Inc. Battles AQMD

In an unprecedented move, California has initiated the Highway Patrol Ebony Alert, a novel emergency system designed to alert the public about missing Black children and women aged between 12 and 25. The system is a response to the disproportionate representation of young Black citizens in missing persons cases, coupled with the media’s lackadaisical approach towards their plight.

Addressing Racial Bias with Ebony Alerts

Similar to the Feather Alerts for missing indigenous people and Silver Alerts for the elderly, Ebony Alerts aim to bring attention to missing individuals who often go unnoticed. The alerts are broadcasted through electronic highway signs and can be shared by radio and television stations, as well as on social media platforms. However, these outlets are not mandated to do so.

The criteria for issuing an Ebony Alert are not strictly based on the age of the victim. Law enforcement officers can also consider factors such as mental or physical disabilities, potential human trafficking situations, and instances where the person has disappeared under unexplained or suspicious circumstances. This first-in-the-nation law introduces a much-needed change in the way missing persons cases are handled, especially those involving marginalized communities.

Controversy Surrounding Baker Commodities Inc.

In an unrelated event, Baker Commodities Inc., a company shut down by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) in 2022 due to repeated violations of its odor mitigation rule, is suing AQMD for a staggering $200 million in damages. The company vehemently denies any violation of the rule.

Baker has partially reopened and is waging an intense legal battle against AQMD, with the potential of fully resuming its operations of rendering livestock and poultry without any significant changes to their operational methods. This tussle between corporate interests and environmental concerns represents a significant conflict in the realm of public health and safety.

0
Law Society United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine

By Saboor Bayat

Sierra Leone Parliament Clerk Paran Tarawalie Under Fire: Nepotism and Unlawful Dismissals Allegations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Investigation into Carlyle Credit Income Fund: Potential Securities Law Violations

By Quadri Adejumo

High-Speed Chase in Tarragona Ends in Arrest of Two Suspects

By Safak Costu

U.S. Targets International Corruption with New Legal Provision ...
@International Relations · 5 mins
U.S. Targets International Corruption with New Legal Provision ...
heart comment 0
South Dakota Trooper Nabs Interstate Drug Dealer Headed to Colorado

By Salman Khan

South Dakota Trooper Nabs Interstate Drug Dealer Headed to Colorado
Man Arrested for Multiple Robberies at Reina Sofía Hospital

By Safak Costu

Man Arrested for Multiple Robberies at Reina Sofía Hospital
Sierra County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Homicide: Charles Hacket’s Body Found

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sierra County Sheriff's Office Investigates Homicide: Charles Hacket's Body Found
New Year’s Holiday in Mississippi Marked by DUI Arrests, Accidents, and a Tragic Pedestrian Death

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Holiday in Mississippi Marked by DUI Arrests, Accidents, and a Tragic Pedestrian Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
8 seconds
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
Sierra Leone Parliament Clerk Paran Tarawalie Under Fire: Nepotism and Unlawful Dismissals Allegations
11 seconds
Sierra Leone Parliament Clerk Paran Tarawalie Under Fire: Nepotism and Unlawful Dismissals Allegations
Norwegian 'Eunuch Maker' Admits to Running Dark Web Castration Cartel
22 seconds
Norwegian 'Eunuch Maker' Admits to Running Dark Web Castration Cartel
Truth Bar Launches Golden Unicorn Contest Offering Wellness Retreat
2 mins
Truth Bar Launches Golden Unicorn Contest Offering Wellness Retreat
Santa Clara's Downtown Resurgence: A Journey Towards Healing
2 mins
Santa Clara's Downtown Resurgence: A Journey Towards Healing
Steven Kampfer Returns to Boost Tucson Roadrunners' Winning Streak
3 mins
Steven Kampfer Returns to Boost Tucson Roadrunners' Winning Streak
Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position
3 mins
Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
4 mins
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
4 mins
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app