Economy

California Housing Market 2024: A Blend of Optimism and Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:00 pm EST
California Housing Market 2024: A Blend of Optimism and Challenges

California’s real estate landscape in 2024 is poised to undergo significant shifts, driven by a blend of legislative changes, economic factors, and market dynamics. The state’s housing market is on the cusp of a transformative phase, as predicted by the California Association of Realtors and Manage Casa. This potential uptick is pegged on the anticipated decline in mortgage rates, the consequent rise in property prices, and an expected surge in demand for real estate.

Interest Rates and Housing Activity

Bryn Britton, a broker associate with Richardson Sotheby’s, reflects this optimistic prognosis, particularly for San Luis Obispo County. His anticipation is rooted in the high demand that is poised to inject vigor into the real estate market. Interest rates, a significant determinant in real estate transactions, are slated to play a pivotal role in the market’s trajectory. The year 2023 observed a 20% dip in real estate transactions in San Luis Obispo County compared to the previous year. Britton associates this downturn with fluctuating interest rates. Lower interest rates often augment affordability, empowering more people to participate in the buy-and-sell property market, particularly in the Central Coast region.

Legislative Changes and Market Impact

California’s housing market in 2024 is also witnessing gradual legislative alterations aimed at enhancing home affordability. The legislature passed 56 housing bills in 2023, and over 100 housing production laws have been implemented since 2017. However, affordability remains a challenge, with merely 15% of Californians managing to afford the median-priced single-family home in 2023. Homelessness has also escalated by nearly 40% since 2018. The state is striving to secure additional funding, including a proposed 10 billion statewide housing bond, to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis. High interest rates and a struggling insurance market are also projected to escalate housing costs in 2024, with home prices expected to grow at a 6% pace.

Construction Challenges and New Laws

In 2024, California is grappling with a scarcity of skilled construction workers, high interest rates, and sluggish local approval processes, which pose obstacles in addressing the housing shortage. However, new housing laws from the 2023 legislative session promise to alleviate some of these burdens. Senator Scott Wiener introduced Senate Bill 423 and SB 4 to expedite the approval of apartment buildings and affordable housing. The laws are expected to offer greater flexibility to exceed or override local zoning, provide greater certainty on planning approvals, and relief from environmental review and litigation. These legislative changes are expected to fuel the construction of new housing units, thereby contributing to a robust and accessible market.

Economy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

