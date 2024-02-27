California Homeseller Sues NAR, CAR, and Redfin for Antitrust Violations Over Broker Commissions

A California resident has initiated a class-action lawsuit against the National Association of Realtors (NAR), California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.), and Redfin, alleging antitrust violations that purportedly inflated buyer-broker commission costs. Filed in the Central District of California, the lawsuit represents individuals who engaged Redfin or its agents for residential property sales from October 2019 to October 2023, following Redfin's departure from NAR amidst controversy.

Advertisment

Antitrust Allegations and Industry Impact

The lawsuit accuses NAR, C.A.R., and Redfin of forming a 'cartel' to artificially inflate the costs of brokerage services, directly challenging the NAR's rule requiring listing brokers to offer buyer-broker compensation. This, according to the complaint, stifles competition and unnaturally inflates service costs, potentially affecting tens of thousands of Californians. It further implicates local Realtor associations and Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) as co-conspirators in this alleged scheme.

Defendants' Response and Legal Strategies

Advertisment

In response to the allegations, C.A.R. has engaged defense counsel to represent its interests in court, indicating a preparedness to contest the claims vigorously. The lawsuit's outcome remains uncertain, with significant implications for commission structures and real estate brokerage practices across the industry. Both NAR and Redfin have yet to release detailed comments on the lawsuit's specifics.

Looking Ahead: Implications for the Real Estate Market

This legal battle underscores a growing scrutiny over traditional real estate commission practices, with potential ramifications for how agents and brokers are compensated nationwide. As the case progresses, industry observers, homeowners, and real estate professionals alike await a decision that could herald significant changes to the buying and selling landscape in California and beyond.

For more detailed information on this unfolding story, readers can visit Inman.