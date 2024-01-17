California Highway Patrol Paces Foggy Interstate 5 Traffic, Urges Caution

In the fog-laden Grapevine area of California, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) initiated an active pacing of traffic on Wednesday afternoon. The reason: a dense curtain of fog, severely affecting visibility along portions of Interstate 5, which snakes its way through the Grapevine.

Foggy Threat to Motorists

Between Fort Tejon and Grapevine Road, the traffic was deliberately slowed down. The objective behind this maneuver was to safeguard the motorists against the reduced visibility triggered by the thick fog. The CHP urged drivers to exercise prudence while navigating their vehicles through the fog-affected stretch.

Visibility Improves North of Fort Tejon

As the clock struck approximately 12:25 PM, the CHP reported a glimmer of hope. The visibility north of Fort Tejon started to show signs of improvement, signaling a potential dispersal of the foggy conditions. This news brought a sigh of relief to the drivers who were battling the foggy conditions, making their journey a tightrope walk.

Past Incidents Serve as a Reminder of Fog Hazards

In a related event, an early morning fog had once led a driver to run a stop sign and catapult onto a golf course on Sky Harbor Road at Millerton Road in Fresno County. The reduced visibility was the culprit. The driver suffered only minor injuries, but the incident left visible scars on the golf course, reminding everyone of the dangers lurking in reduced visibility.

In another incident, fog-induced reduced visibility caused a driver to veer off the road and into the Eagle Springs Golf Club's course. The driver escaped with minor injuries, but the golf course wasn't as lucky, bearing noticeable damage. These incidents underscore the need for drivers to slow down and stay alert when driving in foggy conditions.