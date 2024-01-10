California Governor Signs Bill Mandating Employers to Prevent Workplace Violence

On September 30, 2023, amid a surge in organized retail thefts by flash mobs, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 553 into law. Crafted as a solution to the escalating problem, the law now mandates employers to implement stringent measures to prevent violence in the workplace. This legislation, effective from January 1, 2024, represents a significant shift in the responsibilities and obligations of employers.

New Responsibilities for Employers

Under the new law, employers must establish, implement, and maintain an effective workplace violence prevention plan (WVPP) by July 1, 2024. This plan must include procedures for identifying and evaluating potential hazards related to workplace violence, responding to and investigating reports of such incidents, and addressing emergencies arising from workplace violence. Additionally, employers are obliged to record violent incidents and provide annual training to employees. Failure to comply can result in penalties up to $25,000 for serious violations and up to $153,744 for willful violations.

Extended Protection for Employees

The law extends the ability to seek temporary restraining orders against individuals posing a threat of violence in the workplace, a right previously available only to individual employees. Now, employers and union representatives also have the power to request these restraining orders. The law also introduces limitations to prevent employers from using such orders to restrict labor-related speech and activities.

Preventing Retaliation and Ensuring Compliance

Senate Bill 553 also places new obligations on employers to prevent retaliation against employees who utilize the provisions of the law. Furthermore, the law prohibits the issuance of workplace violence restraining orders that would inhibit speech or activities protected by federal law. Given these new obligations and potential penalties, employers are advised to consult with legal counsel to create a compliant workplace violence prevention plan and corresponding procedures.