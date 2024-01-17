California Family Sues School Over Son's Suspension for Wearing Eye Black

California's Ameduri family has initiated legal proceedings against school administrators following the suspension of their son, an eighth-grader identified as J.A., for wearing eye black to a football match. The incident took place on October 13, during a game between La Jolla High School and Morse High School. J.A. was suspended for two days and barred from attending district sports events after the school classified the eye black as 'blackface'.

A Shocking Accusation

J.A. stated that he wore the eye black in a manner similar to football players, and he did not encounter any problems at the game itself. Daniel Ameduri, J.A.'s father, expressed his disbelief when his son was summoned to the principal's office a few days later and faced allegations of blackface.

Legal Battle Ahead

The Ameduris' attorney, Karin Sweigart, is suing the school principal, superintendent, and other decision-makers, arguing that the student's out-of-school speech rights are safeguarded unless there is a substantial disruption on campus. Additionally, they allege that the school failed to follow due process.

Understanding the Incident

The Ameduris argue that the use of eye black was not racially motivated and that no genuine investigation into the incident was conducted. The San Diego Unified School District has yet to respond to requests for comment on the issue.