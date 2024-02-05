California Faces Havoc as Second Atmospheric River Storm Sweeps State

California is grappling with the fallout of a second back-to-back atmospheric river storm, causing widespread disruptions across the state. This unprecedented weather event has resulted in significant flooding, road closures, and power outages, with over 845,000 customers left in the dark. The storm has even triggered hurricane-force wind warnings, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Bay Area Buffeted by High Winds

In the San Francisco Bay Area, winds have escalated to over 60 mph, tearing down trees and power lines alike. The mountains have borne the brunt of the storm, with gusts reaching over 80 mph. These severe weather conditions have strained emergency services, especially in San Jose, where crews have been dispatched to conduct rescues due to flooding, including aiding residents of a homeless encampment near a rapidly swelling river.

Southern California Stares Down Potential Devastation

Southern California is also facing a tough battle, with the threat of potentially devastating flooding looming large. Evacuations have been ordered in areas at risk for mud and debris flows, particularly in regions still recovering from recent wildfires. Major delays have occurred at airports, adding to the chaos, with San Francisco International Airport being heavily affected.

State of Emergency Declared

Evacuation orders have been put in place across multiple counties, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency for several counties. The Los Angeles Unified School District, while planning to keep schools open, is closely monitoring the situation as the storm is expected to continue its onslaught with heavy rain, flash-flooding, and mountain snow until Tuesday.