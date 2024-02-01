California Engulfed by Back-to-Back Atmospheric Rivers: A Double-Edged Sword

California, a state recently parched by drought, is now grappling with the force of back-to-back atmospheric rivers, triggering significant rainfall, snow accumulation, and ensuing disruptions. The series of storms began impacting the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday, suspending cable car services, and swept southward hitting Los Angeles and San Diego by Thursday, causing widespread commute issues.

A Deluge from the Sky

An atmospheric river is essentially a concentrated stream of moisture in the atmosphere, associated with strong winds. When these rivers encounter coastal and inland topography, they can unleash heavy rainfall. Seal Beach and other southern Los Angeles County areas bore the brunt of this phenomenon, witnessing flash flooding that necessitated swift-water rescues in Costa Mesa.

Snowfall and Water Supply

Apart from rainfall, the Sierra Nevada region received a notable amount of snow, which plays a critical role in bolstering California's water supply. Despite the significant snowfall, the Sierra snowpack levels are still lagging behind the normal benchmark for this time of year. A winter storm warning is currently in effect for parts of the Sierra, with high winds and rapid snowfall anticipated.

Bracing for a Potentially Stronger Storm

A second storm, potentially more potent, is expected to descend upon the state by Sunday. This storm carries the potential for bombogenesis, a process that could induce intense rain and severe wind. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services has activated its operations center in response to what is considered a significant threat. This weather pattern is expected to affect a vast area of California over the next 10 to 14 days, with a range of impacts anticipated across the state.