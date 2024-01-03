en English
Law

California Court Decisions Reshape PAGA Litigation Landscape

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
California Court Decisions Reshape PAGA Litigation Landscape

In a significant shift in California law, recent court decisions have altered the landscape of Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) litigation, a statute that empowers employees to sue their employers for labor code violations. The rulings, handed down in August 2023 by the California Court of Appeals, directly impact the power of PAGA settlements and the ability of plaintiffs to object to overlapping lawsuits.

Landmark Decisions Reshaping PAGA

In LaCour v. Marshalls of California LLC, the court decreed that PAGA settlements cannot prevent future suits of a similar nature. A parallel ruling in Accurso v. In-N-Out Burgers fortified the rights of plaintiffs to intervene in and challenge overlapping PAGA settlements. Both decisions favor PAGA plaintiffs, enabling them to contest settlements that could potentially nullify their claims.

Implications for Employers

This legal evolution ushers in a new era of protracted litigation for employers, even those who have settled a PAGA lawsuit. It amplifies the necessity for employers to ensure compliance with wage and hour laws, as any non-compliance could attract PAGA claims. Employers involved in ongoing PAGA lawsuits are strongly advised to collaborate with skilled legal counsel to construct settlements that safeguard against future claims.

Case Study: Representation in PAGA Lawsuits

The repercussions of these decisions can already be seen in recent PAGA lawsuits. In a case where a pro se PAGA plaintiff, Christopher Stone, sued his former employer, Charles Kim, the California appellate court upheld the dismissal of the action. The court cited that Stone, being a non-attorney, cannot represent the state agency under PAGA. This decision provides employers with a strategy to secure dismissal of a pro se PAGA action.

Inspiring Leadership Amidst PAGA Challenges

In the midst of these seismic shifts, leadership emerges. Jasmin Bhandari, a principal at Scali Rasmussen, has been recognized for her exceptional work in employment law, including PAGA lawsuits. Bhandari, who was nominated for the ‘Inspirational Women Awards’ by the Los Angeles Times, provides guidance on compliance with employment laws and represents businesses in various disputes. Her recognition by Lawdragon as a next-generation leader and a ‘Woman of Influence’ by the Los Angeles Business Journal underscores her influence in this evolving legal terrain.

Law United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

