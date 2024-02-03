California Braces for Significant Weather Event: Heavy Rains Expected

California braces for an impending weather assault, as forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles office predict substantial rainfalls, the likes of which could spell significant disruption for the region. The storm is lined up to hit Sunday morning, lingering through Monday evening, with the peak intensity slated for late Sunday into early Monday. The anticipated downpour is considerable, with general projections indicating three to six inches, while mountainous and foothill areas could see an alarming six to 12 inches of rain.

Implications of the Downpour

The heavy rains bring with them a host of potential hazards, including thunderstorms, high-intensity rain, and the propensity for flood damage. In anticipation of these risks, the NWS has issued high wind warnings and high surf advisories. The public has been advised to steer clear of flooded roadways, under the campaign message 'Turn Around Don't Drown,' particularly given the storm's timing coincides with peak commuting hours.

Origin and Potential Impact of the Storm

The storm is the result of an atmospheric river, a concentrated plume of moisture, which exacerbates the risk of flash flooding in urban areas, roads, small streams, and areas marred by burn scars from previous fires. This storm closely follows a record rainfall event in southern California that instigated emergency declarations in cities like San Diego due to destructive flash flooding, causing damage to properties and sweeping vehicles away.

Precautionary Measures and Public Advisory

With the storm's potential to inflict 'life-threatening' flood damage and more than 22 million people under flood alerts, officials are urging caution. Resources and personnel have been deployed in preparation for the storm, with communities near or in the south-facing mountains advised to prepare for possible evacuations. The storm is also expected to bring high winds of 40 to 60 mph, with gusts as high as 75-80mph, potentially leading to downed trees and power outages. The public is advised to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories issued by local authorities.