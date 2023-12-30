California Biotech Executive Escapes Massive Wave, Finds Lost iPhone Amid Coastal Storm

In an extraordinary display of nature’s fury, the coastline of California has been barraged by massive waves, spurred on by a distant storm and unusually high tides. The relentless coastal storm, coupled with extraordinarily large waves, has put the state on high alert with warnings of potential coastal flooding. In the midst of this natural upheaval, Celeste Glazer, a biotech executive, had a close brush with nature’s might at the Capitola oceanfront apartment.

Battling the Waves

Celeste Glazer, 51, had earlier evacuated her beachfront residence with her family, heeding the warnings of the impending coastal storm. Despite the known danger, Glazer and her daughter, Bridget, a high school gymnast, returned to their abandoned dwelling to retrieve some essentials. In a twist of fate, an abnormally high tide propelled a 20-foot swell that nearly swept Glazer over the sea wall. Thanks to Bridget’s quick reflexes, she was able to pull her mother to safety.

A Search in the Storm

In the ensuing chaos, Glazer lost her iPhone 14, a device issued by her employer, San Jose-based Molecular Devices. Fearing the repercussions from her boss, Glazer and her family braved the stormy night, armed with flashlights and the ‘find’ function on her Apple watch, to look for the lost phone. After a diligent search, they found it buried in the sand, still functional and a foot deep, about 10 feet from where Glazer had dropped it.

California’s Coastal Crisis

The coastal regions of California have been under siege from the storm, with waves predicted to reach up to 40 feet. The astronomical tides have exacerbated the risk of coastal flooding. Forecasters have described the event as an exceptional high-surf and coastal flooding event, a phenomenon that has not been witnessed in many years. The public has been urged to exercise caution and not to turn their backs to the water due to the risk of damaging and life-threatening sneaker waves.