Calavo Growers Reports Fiscal Q4 and Annual Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Calavo Growers Inc, a renowned avocado producer based in Santa Paula, California, is currently under financial strain, reporting a loss in both its fiscal fourth quarter and annual earnings. The company, which ended its fiscal year on October 31, 2023, experienced a loss of $7.9 million, or 45 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. After factoring in non-recurring costs, the adjusted loss was reduced to 33 cents per share.

Quarterly Revenue

During this period, Calavo Growers managed to generate $241.2 million in revenue, marking a 1.0% decrease from the prior year's quarter. The Grown segment's net sales saw an increase of 5.6%, amounting to $125.7 million, while the Prepared segment's net sales experienced a 7.9% decrease. Unfortunately, the company's fourth quarter revenue for 2023 fell significantly short of analysts' estimates.

Annual Financial Performance

On an annual basis, the company reported a total loss of $8.3 million, equivalent to 47 cents per share, with annual revenue totalling $971.9 million. This represents an alarming 18% decrease in net sales compared to the same period in 2022. The financial stress experienced by the company has led to a decision to postpone the release of its fourth quarter 2023 earnings.

The financial information was compiled and distributed by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. While the numbers present a challenging financial landscape for Calavo Growers, the company has yet to reveal its strategies to weather the storm. Investors and consumers alike wait in anticipation to see how this staple of the avocado industry will navigate its way through these trying times.