en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., the prominent egg producer, has been treading volatile financial waters. A significant increase in egg prices in 2022 amplified their stock value. However, a downward trend has been observed in 2023, spurred by the company’s suggestion of a sell in December 2022 coupled with concerns about egg pricing, feed costs, and mixed fiscal Q2 earnings results.

Decoding the Financial Performance

The company’s latest earnings report painted a stark picture with a 35% drop in net sales from the previous year, despite an expansion in conventional egg volumes. This downturn was attributed to lower egg prices. The avian flu also played its part, impacting costs and egg supply, thereby affecting margins. Gross margin decreased significantly, albeit with a slight improvement from the previous quarter.

Investment in Cage-Free Facilities and Feed Costs

Cal-Maine Foods has pivoted towards a more humane approach by investing in cage-free facilities – a move that is likely to resonate positively with environmentally conscious consumers. However, this transition is not without its challenges. Feed costs, especially for specialty and cage-free eggs, pose a significant concern. Despite this, the report showed a decline in feed costs – a bullish sign suggesting some relief in the financial burden.

Variable Dividend Policy and Future Outlook

The company operates with a variable dividend policy, allocating one-third of quarterly income to dividends. This approach may not be ideal for those seeking steady income. Looking ahead, Cal-Maine Foods foresees a future with slightly better egg prices and reduced operating costs, albeit not as dramatic as the previous year.

Neutral Outlook with a Mild Dip Expected

Amidst these financial oscillations, the recommendation is to view Cal-Maine Foods as a trading stock rather than a buy-and-hold investment. The outlook remains neutral, but a mild price dip is expected in the short term. This analysis aligns with the company’s financial performance and external factors such as the ongoing avian flu crisis and the fluctuating egg market.

0
Agriculture Business United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
4 mins ago
108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Celebrating the State's Agricultural Heritage
Agriculture enthusiasts and food connoisseurs are eagerly awaiting the opening of the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, themed “Connecting Our Communities”. This celebration of Pennsylvania’s rich agricultural heritage is scheduled to commence on Saturday, offering a week-long deep dive into the state’s farming industry. The event, touted as the largest indoor agricultural exposition in
108th Pennsylvania Farm Show: Celebrating the State's Agricultural Heritage
Unrelenting Rains Wreak Havoc on Zimbabwe's Tobacco Industry
8 mins ago
Unrelenting Rains Wreak Havoc on Zimbabwe's Tobacco Industry
Revolutionizing Agriculture Cadre: JKATA's Meeting with Chief Secretary
10 mins ago
Revolutionizing Agriculture Cadre: JKATA's Meeting with Chief Secretary
Turning the Tide: The Imperative of Anticipatory Action Amid ENSO Threats
5 mins ago
Turning the Tide: The Imperative of Anticipatory Action Amid ENSO Threats
Heavy Rains and Government Initiatives Boost Prospects for Good Harvest
6 mins ago
Heavy Rains and Government Initiatives Boost Prospects for Good Harvest
Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension
7 mins ago
Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension
Latest Headlines
World News
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
21 seconds
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
21 seconds
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
29 seconds
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
1 min
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
2 mins
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
2 mins
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
2 mins
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
3 mins
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
3 mins
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
42 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
54 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app