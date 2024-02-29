Cage The Elephant Unveils 'Neon Pill', Embarks on North American Tour Amid Personal Triumphs

Cage The Elephant gears up to release their much-anticipated sixth studio album, 'Neon Pill', on May 17 through RCA Records, marking a significant milestone following their Grammy Award-winning 'Social Cues'. Produced by John Hill and recorded across multiple iconic studios, the 12-track album emerges from a period of profound adversity, including the loss of family and friends and frontman Matthew Schultz's battle with depression and hospitalization. Schultz describes 'Neon Pill' as a journey towards self-discovery and unfiltered expression, untouched by external influences.

Inspiration Amidst Adversity

Delving into the creative process behind 'Neon Pill', Schultz shares the deeply personal nature of the album's genesis, particularly the single 'Out Loud', a tribute to his late father. The songwriting process became a therapeutic outlet for Schultz, encapsulating the band's collective experiences of loss, struggle, and ultimately, resilience. This raw emotional foundation sets 'Neon Pill' apart, offering listeners a glimpse into the band's soul.

'Neon Pill' Tour: A Journey Through Sound

Complementing the album's launch, Cage The Elephant announces a sprawling North American tour, featuring Young the Giant as support. The tour showcases the band's dynamic stage presence and the emotional depth of 'Neon Pill', with performances scheduled across major cities and festivals, including Hangout Music Festival and Bonnaroo. The tour not only celebrates the band's latest work but also marks a triumphant return to live music, inviting fans to partake in a shared experience of healing and joy.

Charting New Territories

'Neon Pill' represents a pivotal moment for Cage The Elephant, both musically and personally. By embracing vulnerability and the pure essence of self-expression, the band ventures into uncharted artistic territory. The album and accompanying tour signify not just a comeback but a rebirth, promising to resonate with listeners and critics alike. As Cage The Elephant prepares to set the stage alight with their most introspective work to date, 'Neon Pill' stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the transformative power of music.