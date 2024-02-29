Cage The Elephant Sets Minneapolis Ablaze with 'Neon Pill Tour' this August

Rock enthusiasts, mark your calendars! Cage The Elephant is slated to electrify Minneapolis with their highly anticipated 'Neon Pill Tour' on Monday, August 12. This summer's tour, kicking off at the iconic Target Center, promises an unforgettable night with Young the Giant and Bakar warming up the stage as supporting acts. Fans are on the edge of their seats, especially since Cage The Elephant has not graced Minnesota with their presence since their 2016 'Tell Me I'm Pretty Tour'.

Back with a Bang: 'Neon Pill' Album Release

Amid the buzz of their upcoming tour, Cage The Elephant is also dropping their new album, 'Neon Pill', on May 17. This marks their first musical venture since the Grammy Award-winning 'Social Cues' in 2019. Known for hits like 'Cigarette Daydreams' and 'Ain't No Rest for the Wicked', the band's latest project is among the year's most eagerly awaited releases.

Electric Lineup and Ticket Rush

With a history of sold-out shows, fans are advised to act quickly. Venue presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m., with regular onsale tickets hitting the market on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The inclusion of Young the Giant and Bakar as supporting acts adds to the allure, promising a night of eclectic and vibrant performances.

A Tour Spanning North America

Beyond Minneapolis, the 'Neon Pill Tour' is making waves across North America, with notable stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Toronto. Cage The Elephant's expansive tour, encompassing 45 dates, showcases their unwavering popularity and the high demand for their electric live performances. The tour not only celebrates their latest album but also marks a significant return to the stage after a period of anticipation and excitement among fans.

As Cage The Elephant prepares to take Minneapolis by storm this August, the 'Neon Pill Tour' is not just a concert—it's a testament to the band's enduring appeal and their fans' unwavering support. With a new album, a lineup of talented supporting acts, and a tour that spans the breadth of North America, Cage The Elephant is set to create unforgettable memories for rock fans this summer.