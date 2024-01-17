Cadence Bank Invests in Community through Cadence Cares Holiday Program

Cadence Bank, a leading regional banking franchise, has taken a significant step forward in its commitment to community upliftment. The bank, through the Cadence Bank Foundation, has generously donated a total of $150,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations as part of the annual Cadence Cares Holiday Program. The initiative, which involves customers, teammates, and community members, focuses on empowering individuals to make a positive impact on causes that are closest to their hearts.

A Democratic Approach to Philanthropy

The unique aspect of this philanthropic drive lies in its democratic approach. The total donation amount was divided based on the number of votes each nonprofit received. Over 6,500 individuals participated in this voting process across Cadence Bank's nine-state footprint. This unique and inclusive initiative not only fosters engagement but also ensures the donations reach the organizations most resonant with the community.

Focus on Underprivileged Families and Neighborhood Revitalization

The selected nonprofits primarily aim to improve the circumstances for low- and moderate-income families and individuals, and to revitalize neighborhoods. The Cadence Cares Holiday Program, thus, becomes a beacon of hope for those in need and an instrument of positive change for neighborhoods. The donations, set to be distributed in January 2024, promise to make a significant difference at the onset of the new year.

Aligning with Cadence Bank's Community-Oriented Vision

Cadence Bank's Chairman and CEO, Dan Rollins, emphasized the program's role in involving the community in supporting nonprofit work. The initiative aligns with the bank's commitment to fostering a culture of respect, diversity, inclusion, and belonging, and making a significant difference in local communities. Cadence Bank, with about $50 billion in assets and over 350 branches, offers a wide range of banking and financial solutions. Yet, it is initiatives like these that truly highlight the bank's dedication to its community.

As we step into 2024, Cadence Bank's philanthropic endeavor sets a high bar for community engagement and social responsibility. The Cadence Cares Holiday Program is a shining example of how corporations can play a significant role in societal improvement, one vote, and one donation at a time.