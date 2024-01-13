en English
Education

Cache County School District Advances Toward Issuing Bond for New Schools

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Stepping forward on the path of educational development, Cache County School District in Utah is on the brink of issuing a bond which received approval in the 2023 general election. The critical gears of this process were set in motion during the Cache County Board of Education meeting held on January 11, where discussions around a parameters resolution took place.

Setting the Parameters for the Bond

The resolution, a vital cog in the wheel of bond issuance, delineates the maximum term, interest rate, and other specifications for the bond sale. Once it gains the nod of approval at the upcoming board meeting on January 18, the superintendent, board president, and business administrator are granted the authority to finalize the terms of the bond sales within the set parameters.

Urgency of the Resolution

Highlighting the importance of the resolution, Jared Black, the district’s business administrator, underscored the need for swift action to access funds for construction invoices. These invoices are expected soon for two new middle schools that are part of the bond’s scope of work. Matt Dugdale, a public finance investment banker, further illuminated the efficacy of the resolution. He posited that it streamlines the bond issuance process by allowing officials to approve final terms without being held back by the timing constraints of board meetings.

Details of the Bond

The bond, amassing a total of $139 million, is set to be issued in multiple series. The maiden series will shoulder the construction of the two middle schools, anticipated to open their gates by fall 2026. The bond also has its sight on the construction of an additional elementary school, expected to be up and running by fall 2027. Safety and security enhancements across all district schools also find mention in the bond’s provisions.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
