Cabo Wabo Coat Party: A Beacon of Community Spirit and Hope

Reverberating with the spirit of giving, the Mellwood Arts Center played host to the 31st annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party this Saturday. An event that has seen exponential growth since its humble beginnings in 1991, it was expected to welcome more than 1,500 attendees. The Cabo Wabo Coat Party, which originated as an intimate house gathering, once collected a modest 15 coats. Now, it fills a truck with hundreds of coat donations, a testament to the ever-growing impact of this charitable event.

A Legacy of Giving Back

The proceeds from the Cabo Wabo Coat Party are dedicated to Shirley’s Way, an organization born out of a son’s love for his mother and her legacy. Mike Mulrooney founded Shirley’s Way to honor his mother and continue her mission of providing aid to individuals battling cancer. Moreover, it bolsters support for children’s programs, ensuring that no child in need is left behind.

More Than Just a Party

For Mulrooney, the event serves as a reunion of sorts. It brings together attendees, many of whom he hasn’t seen in years, united by a common cause. He expressed profound gratitude for the consistent support from attendees, emphasizing the importance of the event in perpetuating his mother’s legacy.

Warm Coats, Warm Hearts

Mark Windhorst, the president of the Cabo Wabo board, underscored the event’s core mission as a concerted effort to give back to the community. His satisfaction is palpable, knowing that every coat donation could potentially keep someone warm in the harsh cold. Indeed, the Cabo Wabo Coat Party is more than just an annual gathering; it is an embodiment of community spirit, a beacon of hope for those affected by cancer, and a warm embrace for children in need.