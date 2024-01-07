en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Cabo Wabo Coat Party: A Beacon of Community Spirit and Hope

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Cabo Wabo Coat Party: A Beacon of Community Spirit and Hope

Reverberating with the spirit of giving, the Mellwood Arts Center played host to the 31st annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party this Saturday. An event that has seen exponential growth since its humble beginnings in 1991, it was expected to welcome more than 1,500 attendees. The Cabo Wabo Coat Party, which originated as an intimate house gathering, once collected a modest 15 coats. Now, it fills a truck with hundreds of coat donations, a testament to the ever-growing impact of this charitable event.

A Legacy of Giving Back

The proceeds from the Cabo Wabo Coat Party are dedicated to Shirley’s Way, an organization born out of a son’s love for his mother and her legacy. Mike Mulrooney founded Shirley’s Way to honor his mother and continue her mission of providing aid to individuals battling cancer. Moreover, it bolsters support for children’s programs, ensuring that no child in need is left behind.

More Than Just a Party

For Mulrooney, the event serves as a reunion of sorts. It brings together attendees, many of whom he hasn’t seen in years, united by a common cause. He expressed profound gratitude for the consistent support from attendees, emphasizing the importance of the event in perpetuating his mother’s legacy.

Warm Coats, Warm Hearts

Mark Windhorst, the president of the Cabo Wabo board, underscored the event’s core mission as a concerted effort to give back to the community. His satisfaction is palpable, knowing that every coat donation could potentially keep someone warm in the harsh cold. Indeed, the Cabo Wabo Coat Party is more than just an annual gathering; it is an embodiment of community spirit, a beacon of hope for those affected by cancer, and a warm embrace for children in need.

0
United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
A Metaphorical Gathering of the Year's Most Notable Books
In the grand banquet of literature that was this past year, a diverse array of books served as appetizers, main courses, and desserts. Each book, with its unique flavor and aroma, left a distinct impression on the literary landscape, weaving narratives that echo contemporary issues. Our metaphorical holiday gathering of books encompasses notable works that
A Metaphorical Gathering of the Year's Most Notable Books
Kona Patrol Officers Investigate Early Morning Brush Fire
2 mins ago
Kona Patrol Officers Investigate Early Morning Brush Fire
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
2 mins ago
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
Father of Victim's Children Wanted for Murder in Covington Shooting
1 min ago
Father of Victim's Children Wanted for Murder in Covington Shooting
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
2 mins ago
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
2 mins ago
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
Latest Headlines
World News
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
2 mins
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
2 mins
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
2 mins
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
2 mins
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
2 mins
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
4 mins
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
6 mins
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
6 mins
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
6 mins
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
36 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
40 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
45 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app