C.H. Robinson Set to Host Investor Call with Top Executives

Marking an important date on the calendar for investors and stakeholders, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a leading global logistics company, is scheduled to host a conference call on January 31, 2024. The centerpiece of the call will be a discussion on the company's fourth quarter 2023 results, shedding light on its financial trajectory and operational achievements.

Top Executives on the Line

Underscoring the significance of the call, the company's key executives will be leading the conversation. The roster includes President and CEO Dave Bozeman, COO Arun Rajan, CFO Mike Zechmeister, and Director of Investor Relations Chuck Ives. These industry leaders will not only present the company's latest financial results but will also respond to live queries from the investment community, ensuring a comprehensive and interactive session.

Accessible and Interactive Format

Emphasizing inclusivity and transparency, C.H. Robinson has arranged for the call to be accessible through their website. Participants are invited to join via telephone, with specific dial-in numbers provided for both U.S. and international callers. The conference call will feature presentation slides and a simultaneous audio webcast, enhancing the user experience and facilitating a deeper understanding of the topics discussed. Furthermore, an audio replay will be made available, offering an opportunity for those unable to attend the live call to catch up on the proceedings at their convenience.

A Global Logistics Giant

In the realm of logistics, C.H. Robinson stands as a towering entity, managing a whopping $30 billion in freight and facilitating 20 million shipments annually. The company boasts one of the world's largest logistics platforms, offering a multimodal transportation management system. Their information advantage allows them to deliver smart solutions to a vast customer base of 100,000 and 450,000 contract carriers. Beyond business, the company is committed to corporate responsibility, contributing to various causes and maintaining transparency with its stakeholders through continuous investor relations efforts.