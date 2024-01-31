C.H. Robinson Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates Amid Market Challenges

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., the Minnesota-based logistics titan, revealed its financial results for Q4, disclosing a net income of $31 million, which equates to 26 cents per share. After adjustments for one-time gains and costs, the earnings were 50 cents per share. This performance fell short of Wall Street analysts' expectations, who had forecasted earnings of 80 cents per share. The company's revenue for the quarter also disappointed, standing at $4.22 billion, missing the analysts' projected revenue of $4.35 billion.

Insights into the Financial Performance

Drilling deeper into the financials, gross profits for the quarter plunged 20.0% to $609.3 million, income from operations dipped by 34.5% to $107.4 million, and the adjusted operating margin saw a decrease of 400 basis points to 17.4%. Diluted EPS plummeted 67.5% to $0.26, and adjusted EPS declined by 52.8% to $0.50. The total revenues contracted 16.7% to $4.2 billion, primarily driven by lower pricing in truckload and ocean services. Operating expenses slipped 15.4% to $511.2 million, and the effective tax rate was 55.3%, a stark contrast to 20.9% in the same quarter last year.

A Competitive Market and Lowered Demand

The company's performance was hampered by a weak freight demand, excess carrier capacity, and a fiercely competitive market, culminating in a challenging environment for the logistics major. Despite witnessing a sequential improvement in overall truckload profit per load in October and November, profit per load declined in December due to escalated transportation costs. The Global Forwarding division also experienced a decrease in ocean shipments sequentially.

Annual Performance and Market Reaction

Over the entire year, C.H. Robinson reported a total profit of $325.1 million, or $2.72 per share, with annual revenue reaching $17.6 billion. The company's performance has led to a lukewarm reaction from the market, with the stock losing about 0.6% since the beginning of the year. The company's earnings outlook and estimate revisions are mixed, resulting in a Zacks Rank 3 Hold for the stock. The earnings report of TFI International Inc, another industry player, is eagerly anticipated on February 8.