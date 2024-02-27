BYU's Jazz Ensemble and Voices Celebrate Love with L.O.V.E. Show

On February 13, BYU's Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Voices serenaded audiences with their 'L.O.V.E.' show at the BYU Music Building Concert Hall, encapsulating the essence of love through their melodies. The event highlighted the talents of students like Nelson Schnepf, a computer science major and Jazz Voices member, and Dallin Jepsen, a drummer for Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Hayley Kirkland. Their stories of passion, commitment, and community within BYU's music department shine a light on the unique experiences that these jazz ensembles offer.

Passion on Stage: The Journey to Jazz

Nelson Schnepf's journey into Jazz Voices began with curiosity and led to an exploration of BYU's vibrant campus life. His decision to audition, sparked by attending a concert and engaging with the performers, underscores the ensemble's openness and inclusivity. Similarly, Dallin Jepsen's dream of joining BYU's Big Bands since high school speaks to the aspirational nature of BYU's music program. Jepsen's emphasis on jazz as the most expressive and organic form of live music highlights the unique opportunities for creativity and expression within the ensemble.

Community and Dedication: Behind the Music

Hayley Kirkland, director of Jazz Voices, praises the ensemble for its energetic dedication and the tight-knit community it fosters. The demanding nature of the music requires a deep commitment from the students, leading to strong bonds formed through shared goals and experiences. This sense of community extends beyond rehearsals, creating lasting friendships among members and with Kirkland herself. Such a supportive environment is instrumental in the ensemble's success and the personal growth of its members.

Expanding Horizons: BYU's Jazz Legacy

The Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Voices are part of a broader array of six jazz ensembles within the BYU music department. This diversity offers students a range of opportunities to explore different facets of jazz music, from traditional big band arrangements to more contemporary styles. The 'L.O.V.E.' show not only displayed the talents and hard work of its members but also highlighted the rich musical culture at BYU that nurtures student musicians and offers them platforms to shine.

Through their performance, BYU's Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Voices have not only celebrated the universal theme of love but have also showcased the depth of talent and community within BYU's music department. Their stories of passion, dedication, and camaraderie serve as a testament to the vibrant musical culture at BYU and the invaluable experiences it offers to student musicians.