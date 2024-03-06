BYU Launches Global Environmental Studies Minor and Club, Bridging Disciplines for Sustainable Futures

Brigham Young University (BYU) has introduced a pioneering initiative aimed at fostering interdisciplinary collaboration for environmental sustainability. Through the creation of a new global environmental studies minor and a dedicated club, the university is empowering students from diverse fields of study to integrate sustainable practices into their academic and future professional lives. Julia Morgan, a product design major and co-president of the Global Environmental Studies club, has embraced this opportunity to enrich her education with environmental insights, aiming to make a positive impact on the planet.

Multidisciplinary Approach to Environmental Education

Launched last year, the environmental studies minor comprises an introductory class that blends religion, humanities, and environmental science, alongside a variety of science and humanities courses, culminating in a capstone class. Morgan highlights the inspirational nature of the introductory class, emphasizing its role in broadening her perspective and deepening her connection to her major through environmental considerations. This innovative approach aims to demonstrate that environmental consciousness is crucial across all disciplines, not just within the environmental sciences.

Club Activities and Community Engagement

Co-president Beck Seamons, a neuroscience major, underscores the club's role in satisfying his environmental curiosity and fostering a community of like-minded individuals. The club's activities, including film screenings, book clubs, and faculty lunches, encourage a broad engagement with environmental issues. These initiatives reflect the club's inclusive ethos, welcoming participants from all academic backgrounds and levels of environmental knowledge. Seamons and Morgan both advocate for the relevance of environmental sustainability in every field of study, challenging the notion that only environmental scientists can contribute to a greener world.

Leadership and Communication Skills for Environmental Advocacy

The minor and club are designed to equip students with the necessary tools to become effective environmental leaders and communicators, complementing their primary areas of study. George Handley, a comparative arts and letters professor and the faculty coordinator for both the minor and club, plays a key role in guiding the initiative. Through these efforts, BYU aims to inspire future generations to integrate sustainability into their professional endeavors, regardless of their disciplinary backgrounds. The club's presence on social media platforms like Instagram serves to further expand its reach and impact within and beyond the university community.

As the world faces increasing environmental challenges, initiatives like BYU's global environmental studies minor and club offer a beacon of hope. By fostering an interdisciplinary approach to sustainability, these programs prepare students to lead and innovate in their respective fields, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious society.