Business Insider Backs Investigative Report Accusing Neri Oxman of Plagiarism

The CEO of Business Insider, Barbara Peng, has publicly expressed unwavering support for an investigative report by the publication that alleges plagiarism by former MIT professor Neri Oxman. The affirmation of the report’s findings by the CEO underscores the commitment of Business Insider to journalistic integrity, even when the subjects of its investigations are influential figures.

Backing the Controversial Report

Oxman, the spouse of billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman, was accused of plagiarizing sections of her doctoral dissertation. In response to these allegations, Business Insider conducted an in-depth investigation into the matter. The report resulting from this investigation has stirred controversy and drawn criticism, notably from Ackman, who has publicly disputed its veracity. Despite the backlash, Business Insider and its parent company, Axel Springer, stand by the fairness and accuracy of the report.

Supporting Journalistic Independence

In response to the criticism, Barbara Peng issued a statement defending the newsworthiness and accuracy of the stories. She stated that Business Insider’s reporting was sound and that the publication supports and empowers its journalists to share newsworthy factual stories with editorial independence. This statement reaffirms the company’s commitment to upholding the principles of journalistic independence and integrity, even when dealing with contentious issues.

Implications for Academic Integrity

The controversy surrounding Oxman’s alleged plagiarism is indicative of the larger issue faced by academic institutions in maintaining the integrity of scholarly work. This case has highlighted the need for holding high-profile individuals accountable for their academic contributions. The firm stance taken by Business Insider in this matter serves as a testament to the publication’s dedication to unearthing the truth, regardless of the potential ramifications.