Business

Business Insider Backs Investigative Report Accusing Neri Oxman of Plagiarism

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Business Insider Backs Investigative Report Accusing Neri Oxman of Plagiarism

The CEO of Business Insider, Barbara Peng, has publicly expressed unwavering support for an investigative report by the publication that alleges plagiarism by former MIT professor Neri Oxman. The affirmation of the report’s findings by the CEO underscores the commitment of Business Insider to journalistic integrity, even when the subjects of its investigations are influential figures.

Backing the Controversial Report

Oxman, the spouse of billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman, was accused of plagiarizing sections of her doctoral dissertation. In response to these allegations, Business Insider conducted an in-depth investigation into the matter. The report resulting from this investigation has stirred controversy and drawn criticism, notably from Ackman, who has publicly disputed its veracity. Despite the backlash, Business Insider and its parent company, Axel Springer, stand by the fairness and accuracy of the report.

Supporting Journalistic Independence

In response to the criticism, Barbara Peng issued a statement defending the newsworthiness and accuracy of the stories. She stated that Business Insider’s reporting was sound and that the publication supports and empowers its journalists to share newsworthy factual stories with editorial independence. This statement reaffirms the company’s commitment to upholding the principles of journalistic independence and integrity, even when dealing with contentious issues.

Implications for Academic Integrity

The controversy surrounding Oxman’s alleged plagiarism is indicative of the larger issue faced by academic institutions in maintaining the integrity of scholarly work. This case has highlighted the need for holding high-profile individuals accountable for their academic contributions. The firm stance taken by Business Insider in this matter serves as a testament to the publication’s dedication to unearthing the truth, regardless of the potential ramifications.

Business Education United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

