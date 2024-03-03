Bushwick Duo Ray Bull Rises to Fame: From Art Shows to Spotify Success

In an unexpected twist of fate, Bushwick, Brooklyn's very own Tucker Elkins and Aaron Graham, known collectively as Ray Bull, have transitioned from obscure artists to digital music sensations, thanks to the sharp ears of Cathy Vasapoli. Their journey from the art scene to music streaming platforms like Spotify, marked by the viral success of their song "The New Thing Dies," showcases the unpredictable nature of fame in the digital age.

Advertisment

Unexpected Discovery

The tale of Ray Bull's rise begins with Victoria Shaffer, who stumbled upon their music online and shared it with her mother, Cathy Vasapoli, a renowned talent booker with a keen sense for hits. Vasapoli's immediate attraction to the song set in motion a search for the duo, leading to the eventual discovery of Tucker Elkins. Elkins revealed the intriguing backstory of their stage name, Ray Bull, born out of necessity to enter art exhibitions under a pseudonym. Despite their lack of a label, Elkins and Graham have managed to secure management and legal representation, indicating their budding potential in the music industry.

From Visual to Musical Artistry

Advertisment

Elkins and Graham's transition from the visual arts to music underscores the multifaceted nature of artistic expression. Their single, "The New Thing Dies," blends influences from various decades, creating a sound that is both familiar and refreshingly new. Despite not knowing some of their comparisons, like Orchestral Manoeuvers in the Dark, the duo acknowledges the influence of bands like Tears for Fears and Talking Heads on their music. This eclectic mix has garnered them a YouTube presence and piqued the interest of music labels, though they remain in the preliminary stages of potential deals.

Looking Ahead

Ray Bull's upcoming performances in cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington signal their expanding footprint in the music scene, with hopes to eventually bring their act to Manhattan. Their journey from anonymity to Spotify fame, catalyzed by a chance online discovery, underscores the unpredictable pathways to success in today's digital landscape. As Ray Bull continues to navigate the music industry, their story serves as a testament to the power of serendipity and the enduring appeal of genuine, innovative artistry.

The duo's ascent from the Bushwick art scene to digital music platforms exemplifies the evolving dynamics of discovery in the arts. With their sights set on further growth and potential label partnerships, Tucker Elkins and Aaron Graham are poised to redefine success on their own terms, blending visual and musical creativity into a unique artistic identity. As Ray Bull charts their course through the music world, their journey from obscurity to acclaim offers inspiration and insight into the transformative potential of talent, timing, and a little bit of luck.