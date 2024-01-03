Burpee Gardening Unveils Vibrant and Flavorful Plant Varieties for 2024

The year 2024 promises to be a season of vibrant colors and captivating flavors for home gardeners. Burpee Gardening, a leading authority in the American home gardening scene since 1876, has announced a fresh line-up of plant varieties. These innovative additions will not only enhance the aesthetics of your garden but also bring unique flavors to your table.

‘Ultra Violet’ Hybrid Corn and More

Headlining the new offerings is the ‘Ultra Violet’ Hybrid Corn, an intriguing variety that boasts sweet purple kernels, promising to add a pop of color and flavor to your garden and kitchen. Alongside this, the ‘Golden Beauty’ Gaillardia stands out with its double yellow flowers, a striking addition to any floral arrangement or landscape.

More Than Just Aesthetics

Further enhancing the range is the ‘Desire Red’ Hybrid Sunflower with its wine-red petals, a truly passionate display of nature’s beauty. But these unique plants are not just about aesthetics. They also offer practical advantages such as drought tolerance and vigorous growth, ensuring that your garden thrives regardless of the conditions.

Innovative and Flavorful Varieties

The ‘Makah Ozette’ Potato is another innovative offering from Burpee’s 2024 line-up. Renowned for its flavorful skin, this variety promises a gastronomic delight. The ‘Mission Giant Orange’ Hybrid Marigold with its bright orange-yellow blooms, and the ‘TuTu’ Morning Glory with its ruffled pink petals, complete the ensemble, making your garden a cornucopia of colors and flavors.

All these new varieties have been meticulously evaluated by Burpee’s team of horticulture professionals at the historical Fordhook Farm in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. This ensures that they meet the industry-leading quality standards that Burpee is known for. The company continues to uphold its commitment to providing high-quality non-GMO plants, seeds, and supplies for all growing zones. They also offer a rich array of organic and heirloom varieties.

For a complete list of new vegetables, flowers, herbs, fruit, and gardening supplies for 2024, visit Burpee’s website. You can also follow them on social media for the latest updates and gardening tips.