Burning Man 2023: Resto Team Overcomes Flood Aftermath, Upholding 'Leave No Trace' Ethos

As dawn broke on the annual Burning Man festival in 2023, an unexpected hurdle arose - the aftermath of flooding. It posed a colossal challenge to the cleanup process, led by the dedicated Playa Restoration All-Star Team, or the Resto team. The festival site, traditionally a testament to the 'leave no trace' ethos, was littered with an elevated volume of debris and marred by the impact of the rain on the timeless desert landscape.

Testing the 'Leave No Trace' Ethos

This year, the inspection by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) revealed that 11 of the 120 inspected points on the playa had more than 1 square foot of debris per acre. This was perilously close to the threshold that would have caused the festival to fail the inspection. Such a failure could have cast a long, uncertain shadow over the future of Black Rock City.

Scaling Up to Meet the Challenge

Unfazed, the Resto team rose to the occasion, intensifying their cleanup efforts. The flood aftermath had led to a notable increase in the volume of Matter Out Of Place (MOOP). The team grappled with various categories of debris, including tent stakes, lag bolts, rebar, plastic, cardboard, and wood.

'Operation Playa Zamboni': Flattening the Desert

Beyond the debris, the weather had left its mark on the desert itself. Hardened tire tracks and rumpled terrain required more than mere manpower. For the first time, the team had to resort to construction equipment. A water truck, compression roller, and box grader became essential tools in their mission to restore the desert. This operation, fondly dubbed 'Operation Playa Zamboni', aimed to steamroll the desert back to its original flat state. The operation was ultimately successful, a testament to the team's unwavering commitment and adaptability.

In the face of unprecedented challenges, the Resto team not only ensured the survival of the festival but also underscored the enduring strength of the Burning Man ethos. Their dedication and tireless efforts serve as a shining example of commitment to the principle of leaving no trace, a principle that lies at the beating heart of the Burning Man festival.