Burlington Stores Upgraded from Neutral to Overweight by Piper Sandler Analyst

Piper Sandler analyst Edward Yruma has recalibrated his stance on Burlington Stores, Inc (BURL), elevating it from Neutral to Overweight and accelerating the price target from $155 to a substantial $240. Yruma's increased confidence in the company's potential for a 300+ basis points margin expansion is evident, and he foresees continuous market share gains for Burlington.

Advertisment

Inventory Conservatism: A Boon for Burlington

Yruma points out that department stores are exercising caution by being conservative with inventory purchases for the first half of 2024. He interprets this caution as a favorable circumstance for off-price retailers like Burlington, which are poised to seize this opportunity to further capture market share.

Improved Shopping Experience and Value: The Key to Success

Advertisment

Burlington's enhanced shopping experience, in tandem with its value offerings, is cited by the analyst as a major factor for its ongoing success in market share acquisition. The company's five-year guidance of 3-4% comparable store growth is deemed attainable by Yruma, given a stable consumer environment.

Operational and Cultural Changes: Setting the Stage for Long-term Growth

Yruma draws attention to the significant operational and cultural changes that Burlington underwent in 2022 and 2023. He suggests that these changes have primed Burlington to focus on long-term growth, including a targeted 300 basis points improvement in EBIT margin. This would return Burlington to its margin levels from 2018 and 2019. For fiscal year 2023, Yruma forecasts revenues of $9.571 billion, and $10.431 billion for the fiscal year 2024.

Following this announcement, Burlington's shares have marked an increase of 1.58% to $196.42. In summary, with the right combination of improved store experience and deep value, Burlington is positioned to continue its market share growth, and its investors can anticipate a promising financial outlook.