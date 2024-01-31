Burlington Police and Paramedics Accused of Excessive Force on Minor with Disabilities

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Vermont has lodged a lawsuit against the city of Burlington, accusing its law enforcement and medical personnel of discrimination and excessive force against a minor with disabilities. The suit, filed on behalf of Cathy Austrian, recounts a distressing episode involving her 14-year-old son, identified as J.A., who lives with intellectual and behavioral disabilities.

Incident Details

The incident transpired on May 15, 2021, following a call made by Austrian to the police after J.A. had taken vape pens from a local gas station. Despite being informed of J.A.'s condition and his unarmed status, it's alleged that officers Kelsey Johnson and Sergio Caldieri escalated the situation with physical force and handcuffs. Adding to the controversy, paramedics on the scene reportedly administered the anesthetic ketamine to the adolescent.

'Excited Delirium' and Ketamine Controversy

The diagnosis of 'excited delirium,' cited by the paramedics as the reason for the ketamine injection, is a point of contention in the case. This term is not widely recognized by major medical associations and has been the subject of controversy in similar legal disputes. The ACLU emphasizes the issues of excessive force, especially among people of color and those with disabilities, and seeks accountability and reform within the Burlington Police department and the city.

Lawsuit Demands

The lawsuit demands an injunction requiring the city to implement better accommodations for individuals with disabilities, enhance racial bias training, and prohibit the use of ketamine in situations involving altered mental states. Monetary damages for J.A. are also sought. Despite these allegations, Burlington officials, including Police Chief Jon Murad, maintain that the officers' actions were appropriate and within department rules.

The city has previously faced similar allegations of excessive force, leading to substantial settlements. This case marks yet another chapter in the ongoing debate over policing, disability rights, and racial bias in America.