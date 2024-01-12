en English
Burlington County on High Alert as ‘Nasty Storm’ Threatens Further Flooding

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
Burlington County in New Jersey has braced itself for a potential flood catastrophe. Forecasts predict heavy rain and strong winds on Friday night, which may exacerbate the already critical situation caused by the week’s earlier flooding. The storm, anticipated to peak between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., carries the threat of an additional 2 inches of rainfall and gusty winds on an already waterlogged ground. New Jersey 101.5’s Chief Meteorologist, Dan Zarrow, has ominously labeled the weather event as “another nasty storm.”

Emergency Measures in Place

In response to the impending crisis, the Burlington County Office of Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency. They have also issued a call for voluntary evacuations from areas that have previously suffered from flooding. More than 50 homes in East Riverton, Cinnaminson, Delran, Bordentown City, Palmyra, and Riverside are in the danger zone. Deputy Director of Burlington County Commissioner, Dan O’Connell, stressed on the importance of these voluntary evacuations, stating that they are crucial to ensure residents’ safety and to avoid risking lives.

Assistance From The Red Cross

The Red Cross New Jersey has sprung into action, setting up a shelter at the Delran Firehouse and standing by with a second larger site, ready to be operational if needed. They are also geared up to tackle potential minor flooding along Rancocas Creek.

Delaware River’s Rising Water Levels

The Delaware River at Burlington, which had reached a major flood stage at nearly 12 feet on Tuesday and has been receding since, is projected to return to major flood stage on Saturday, according to the NOAA’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. This forecast spells looming danger for the residents of Burlington County and underscores the urgency of the situation.

In conclusion, Burlington County is in a state of high alert as it anticipates the oncoming storm. The proactive measures by the local government and aid organizations like the Red Cross demonstrate a concerted effort to minimize the impact of this natural disaster. However, the residents’ cooperation in adhering to advisories and evacuation orders will be a significant factor in ensuring their safety.

United States Weather
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

