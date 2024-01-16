Burger King's Strategic Shift: Acquires Largest U.S. Franchisee for $1 Billion

In a significant shift in strategy, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the parent company of Burger King, has announced plans to acquire Carrols Restaurant Group, the United States' largest Burger King franchisee, for $1 billion in cash. This acquisition, a departure from Burger King's decade-long franchise-centric approach, is set to bring over 1,000 Burger King and 60 Popeyes locations directly under RBI's control.

Reclaiming the Flame

The acquisition forms a key part of RBI's $400 million 'Reclaim the Flame' initiative, a comprehensive plan to revive Burger King's U.S. business in the face of stiff competition from rivals like Wendy's. Despite Burger King only owning 175 corporate locations currently, the move towards direct control indicates a significant shift in the brand's strategy. Beyond the acquisition, RBI's rejuvenation plan involves substantial investments in restaurant remodels and advertising to stimulate demand and enhance franchisee profitability.

Renovation and Refranchising

Under the proposed plan, RBI intends to invest $500 million in the renovation of 600 Carrols' Burger King locations over the next five years, funded by Carrols' operating cash flow. Following these upgrades, the majority of the locations will be sold back to franchisees, a move likely to strengthen their foothold in local markets. However, RBI plans to retain a few hundred restaurants for strategic innovation, training, and operator development purposes, thereby ensuring continuity of control and facilitating brand development.

Boosting Burger King's U.S. Business

The acquisition of Carrols, which reported a 7.2% increase in same-store sales for their Burger King locations recently, reflecting remarkable performance compared to the rest of Burger King's U.S. system, is set to bolster the brand's U.S. presence. The deal, subject to approval from Carrols stockholders and regulatory authorities, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024. With this move, Burger King hopes to rejuvenate its image and accelerate sales growth, ultimately reclaiming its flame in the competitive fast-food market.