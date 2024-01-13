Bunge Global SA to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results on February 7, 2024

On February 7, 2024, Bunge Global SA, a prominent player in the agribusiness and food industry, will reveal its financial performance for the quarter ending on December 31, 2023. The announcement, scheduled to occur before the stock market opens, will be accompanied by a conference call hosted by the company’s management at 7:00 a.m. Central Time.

Live Webcast and Conference Call

To augment the discussion, a slide presentation will be uploaded on the company’s official website in the ‘Investor Center’ section. The conference call will be accessible as a live webcast through a designated link titled ‘Q4 2023 Bunge Limited Conference Call’. The company encourages interested individuals to register and download any necessary audio software at least 15 minutes prior to the call.

Call-in Details

For direct participation, dial-in numbers have been provided: 1-844-735-3666 for callers in the United States, and 1-412-317-5706 for international participants. Participants are advised to dial in five to ten minutes before the scheduled start time. Additionally, a replay of the call will be available until March 7, 2024, accessible through specified phone numbers using a confirmation code.

Company Profile

With a rich history spanning over two centuries, Bunge Global SA has a significant footprint in the agribusiness sector, prominently as an oilseed processor and a producer and supplier of plant-based oils and fats. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with a registered office in Geneva, Switzerland, the company employs approximately 23,000 people across 300 facilities in over 40 countries. Bunge prides itself on bridging the gap between farmers and consumers, contributing to global food security, sustainability efforts, and the prosperity of communities.

The company also underscores the importance of its website as a central platform for investor communications, adhering to Regulation FD for the disclosure of material, non-public information.