Buncombe County Sheriff Revises Proposal for Increased Downtown Asheville Patrols

In a surprising turn of events, Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller has modified his initial proposition to amplify the number of patrols in the heart of Asheville. The original appeal, lodged in December, called for $186,000 to finance teams of deputies assigned to weekend patrols in the downtown area.

Substantial Reduction in Funds and Patrol Hours

The revised plan, however, suggests a substantial reduction in patrol hours and a corresponding decrease in the requested funding to a much more modest $88,000. This unexpected shift in strategy comes as part of Sheriff Miller's ongoing effort to enhance safety measures in the city while striking a balance with the county's budgetary concerns.

Potential Collaboration with Asheville Police Department

The cost to the county could be further alleviated if the Asheville Police Department decides to team up with the sheriff's deputies. This potential collaboration would distribute the burden of maintaining law and order, creating a symbiotic relationship between the two law enforcement agencies. Such a partnership could offer a more comprehensive safety net for Asheville residents and visitors alike, without straining the coffers of Buncombe County.

County Commissioners to Review Revised Proposal

The Buncombe County commissioners are due to consider the revised funding request at their Tuesday night meeting. The decision of the commissioners could set the tone for future collaborations between different law enforcement agencies within the county, and could potentially influence the overall law and order strategy of Asheville.

As the anticipation builds for the meeting, the residents of Asheville and the wider Buncombe County await a decision that could significantly impact their safety and security in the downtown area.