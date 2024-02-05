Bullish Options Activity Detected for Autodesk, Experts Issue New Ratings

Bullish sentiment is permeating the market for Autodesk (ADSK), as reflected in the recent spike in options activity. A review of major trades using Benzinga's options scanner revealed a stark imbalance between bullish and bearish stances. Approximately 75% of these significant trades demonstrated a bullish outlook, with the remaining 25% expressing bearish sentiments, comprised of 8 options trades in total. This imbalance suggests investors may be acting on non-public information, speculating on an anticipated price range of $260.0 to $290.0 for Autodesk shares within the next quarter.

Details of Options Trades

The options trades comprised one put, valued at $39,730, and seven calls, amounting to $333,766. An analysis of the volume and open interest within the projected $260.0 to $290.0 strike price range offers a deeper dive into the liquidity of Autodesk's options as well as the level of investor interest.

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is a software company with a vast clientele of over 4 million paid subscribers. The company provides services across various sectors including architecture, engineering, and construction. Autodesk's stock currently trades at $256.45, with a volume of 732,158. According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the stock may be nearing overbought territory. Autodesk is set to release its earnings in 17 days.

Expert Ratings and Price Targets

Market experts have recently issued ratings for Autodesk, with a consensus target price of $256.0. Analysts from Rosenblatt and Keybanc have issued Buy and Overweight ratings, with price targets of $265.0 and $260.0 respectively. Meanwhile, Piper Sandler maintains a Neutral rating, setting its price target at $234.0. Retail traders are encouraged to stay informed and manage risks diligently when participating in options trading, which carries both higher risks and potentially greater rewards.