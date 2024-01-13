en English
Business

Bullish Market Forecast: Dow Jones Could Surge 33% If US Dollar Weakens

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
Bullish Market Forecast: Dow Jones Could Surge 33% If US Dollar Weakens

Technical analyst JC Parets has ignited a spark of optimism in the financial world with his bullish outlook on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. His prediction of a potential 33% surge in the Dow to 50,000 is premised on the weakening of the US dollar, a scenario he sees as not only possible but necessary for significant stock market growth.

A Weakening US Dollar: A Catalyst for Stock Market Growth

According to Parets, founder of All Star Charts, a decline in the dollar’s value could serve as a springboard for corporate profits. This is because a weaker dollar tends to increase earnings for S&P 500 companies. In fact, Savita Subramanian, a strategist at Bank of America, supports this view, estimating that a 10% drop in the dollar could boost S&P 500 earnings per share by around 3%.

The US dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, has recently experienced new 18-month lows. Parets is meticulously observing key levels on this index. If it falls to the lows seen in 2020, it would likely serve as a catalyst for significant gains in the stock market. This could potentially propel the S&P 500 to hit 6,000, a 25% increase from current levels.

The Federal Reserve’s Role in Weakening the Dollar

The Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate cuts could also contribute to a weaker dollar. As the dollar value is tied to the nation’s interest rates, a reduction in these rates could result in a decline in the dollar’s value. This correlation between interest rates and the dollar’s value is a significant factor in Parets’s bullish forecast.

Continued Weakness in the US Dollar Despite Recent Uptick

Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies also predicts a continued weakness in the US dollar, even in the face of a recent uptick. She sees a support range for the dollar between 99 and 100.8. A breakdown below 99 could reinforce Parets’s bullish stock market forecast, leading to potential significant growth in the stock market.

The market’s eyes are now keenly set on the US dollar index and the Federal Reserve’s actions. A weaker dollar could indeed herald a new era of growth for the stock market, underlining the intricate interplay between currency strength and market performance. As we move further into 2024, it remains to be seen whether Parets’s bullish forecast will come to fruition.

Business Economy United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

