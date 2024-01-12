BullFrog AI CEO to Spotlight AI-Driven Drug Development at Webull LIVE Healthcare Webinar

Immersed in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, BullFrog AI Holdings Inc. is set to present its groundbreaking AI-driven drug development innovation to the world. Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI, is scheduled to address the Webull LIVE! Healthcare Webinar on January 17, 2024, spotlighting the company’s proprietary bfLEAP platform and its transformative influence on drug development.

Revolutionizing Drug Development

BullFrog AI’s bfLEAP platform is an emblem of modern science and technology’s potential. It scrutinizes a vast array of biological, clinical, and real-world data, aiming to streamline the drug development process. The company’s primary objective is to slash the failure rates of new therapeutics, thereby diminishing overall development costs. This innovative approach is a testament to BullFrog AI’s commitment to melding technology and healthcare to usher in a new age of efficient and economical drug development.

Collaboration With Top Research Institutions

In its quest to redefine the landscape of drug development, BullFrog AI is not alone. The company is working in harmony with leading research institutions, harnessing their collective expertise and resources. This collaborative effort underscores the company’s dedication to fostering a rich network of knowledge and innovation in the service of healthcare advancement.

Safe Harbor Statement

In its press release, BullFrog AI included a ‘Safe Harbor Statement’ as a reminder of the inherent uncertainties that pervade the world of technology and drug development. The company’s forward-looking statements, while based on current expectations and projections about future events, are not ironclad guarantees. They are subject to a myriad of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual outcomes may deviate significantly from those projected.