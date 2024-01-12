en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

BullFrog AI CEO to Spotlight AI-Driven Drug Development at Webull LIVE Healthcare Webinar

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
BullFrog AI CEO to Spotlight AI-Driven Drug Development at Webull LIVE Healthcare Webinar

Immersed in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, BullFrog AI Holdings Inc. is set to present its groundbreaking AI-driven drug development innovation to the world. Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI, is scheduled to address the Webull LIVE! Healthcare Webinar on January 17, 2024, spotlighting the company’s proprietary bfLEAP platform and its transformative influence on drug development.

Revolutionizing Drug Development

BullFrog AI’s bfLEAP platform is an emblem of modern science and technology’s potential. It scrutinizes a vast array of biological, clinical, and real-world data, aiming to streamline the drug development process. The company’s primary objective is to slash the failure rates of new therapeutics, thereby diminishing overall development costs. This innovative approach is a testament to BullFrog AI’s commitment to melding technology and healthcare to usher in a new age of efficient and economical drug development.

Collaboration With Top Research Institutions

In its quest to redefine the landscape of drug development, BullFrog AI is not alone. The company is working in harmony with leading research institutions, harnessing their collective expertise and resources. This collaborative effort underscores the company’s dedication to fostering a rich network of knowledge and innovation in the service of healthcare advancement.

Safe Harbor Statement

In its press release, BullFrog AI included a ‘Safe Harbor Statement’ as a reminder of the inherent uncertainties that pervade the world of technology and drug development. The company’s forward-looking statements, while based on current expectations and projections about future events, are not ironclad guarantees. They are subject to a myriad of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual outcomes may deviate significantly from those projected.

0
United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
Unprecedented Move: Russia Calls for Urgent UN Meeting Following US, UK Strikes on Yemen
In an unprecedented move that has sent ripples of concern across the international community, the Russian permanent mission to the United Nations has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The agenda? To discuss the recent strikes launched by the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemen, as revealed by a
Unprecedented Move: Russia Calls for Urgent UN Meeting Following US, UK Strikes on Yemen
Penn State Board of Trustees to Hold Public Meeting: Encourages Public Participation
4 mins ago
Penn State Board of Trustees to Hold Public Meeting: Encourages Public Participation
Minnesota SWAT Standoff Ends in Arrest after Threat to University
4 mins ago
Minnesota SWAT Standoff Ends in Arrest after Threat to University
Life Insurance CEOs Appointed to Federal Reserve System's Key Positions
2 mins ago
Life Insurance CEOs Appointed to Federal Reserve System's Key Positions
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
2 mins ago
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
Helena Kim: Restoring Vintage Coach Bags and Hearts on TikTok
3 mins ago
Helena Kim: Restoring Vintage Coach Bags and Hearts on TikTok
Latest Headlines
World News
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
2 mins
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
2 mins
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
2 mins
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
5 mins
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
Capitals' Woes Continue with 4-1 Defeat to Seattle Kraken
5 mins
Capitals' Woes Continue with 4-1 Defeat to Seattle Kraken
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
5 mins
Unwritten Ticketing Rule Sparks Controversy in Tennessee
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
7 mins
NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Rankings: Life University Leads the Field
Federal Investigation into Civil Rights Complaint Against I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee
8 mins
Federal Investigation into Civil Rights Complaint Against I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
8 mins
Lady Griz's Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Northern Colorado
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app