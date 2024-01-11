Bugatti’s Masterpiece: Rare Chiron Super Sport 300 Set for Landmark Auction

On a crisp January day in 2024, the Bonhams auction house in Scottsdale, Arizona, will echo with the revving of an engine unlike any other. The ultra-rare Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300, one of only 30 models in existence, will be on the block. This vehicle, number 9 in the production sequence, is more than a car—it is a symbol of unmatched engineering prowess and performance.

Unleashing the Beast

Originally supplied through Manhattan Motorcars in February 2023, this hypercar has barely tasted the open road, with a scant 255 miles on its odometer, primarily from Bugatti’s own testing. Under its hood, it carries a massive 8.0-liter 16-cylinder engine with four turbochargers, capable of delivering a ground-shaking 1,577 horsepower. This power was on full display in 2019 when a modified version of this model shattered the 300mph speed barrier, clocking in at an astonishing 304.77mph. Yet, the production models like the one up for bidding are electronically capped at a no less impressive 237mph.

For Love of Speed and Design

The Chiron Super Sport 300 is not merely a speed demon. Its design, with an exposed carbon fiber bodywork accented in eye-catching orange, is a testament to Bugatti’s attention to detail and aesthetics. This makes it a coveted treasure for collectors and enthusiasts alike who appreciate the fusion of power with style.

A Historic Auction

This auction marks a historic milestone. It is the first time one of these rare vehicles has been offered for public sale in the U.S., making it an extraordinary event that transcends the automotive world. Bonhams estimates the winning bid could range between $5 million and $5.5 million—a testament to the car’s exclusivity and desirability. However, the real value of this Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300 lies not in its price tag but in its testament to human ingenuity and the relentless pursuit of speed.