en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Bugatti’s Masterpiece: Rare Chiron Super Sport 300 Set for Landmark Auction

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Bugatti’s Masterpiece: Rare Chiron Super Sport 300 Set for Landmark Auction

On a crisp January day in 2024, the Bonhams auction house in Scottsdale, Arizona, will echo with the revving of an engine unlike any other. The ultra-rare Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300, one of only 30 models in existence, will be on the block. This vehicle, number 9 in the production sequence, is more than a car—it is a symbol of unmatched engineering prowess and performance.

Unleashing the Beast

Originally supplied through Manhattan Motorcars in February 2023, this hypercar has barely tasted the open road, with a scant 255 miles on its odometer, primarily from Bugatti’s own testing. Under its hood, it carries a massive 8.0-liter 16-cylinder engine with four turbochargers, capable of delivering a ground-shaking 1,577 horsepower. This power was on full display in 2019 when a modified version of this model shattered the 300mph speed barrier, clocking in at an astonishing 304.77mph. Yet, the production models like the one up for bidding are electronically capped at a no less impressive 237mph.

For Love of Speed and Design

The Chiron Super Sport 300 is not merely a speed demon. Its design, with an exposed carbon fiber bodywork accented in eye-catching orange, is a testament to Bugatti’s attention to detail and aesthetics. This makes it a coveted treasure for collectors and enthusiasts alike who appreciate the fusion of power with style.

A Historic Auction

This auction marks a historic milestone. It is the first time one of these rare vehicles has been offered for public sale in the U.S., making it an extraordinary event that transcends the automotive world. Bonhams estimates the winning bid could range between $5 million and $5.5 million—a testament to the car’s exclusivity and desirability. However, the real value of this Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300 lies not in its price tag but in its testament to human ingenuity and the relentless pursuit of speed.

0
Automotive United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
46 mins ago
Guernsey's Controversial Driving Licence Policy: A Balancing Act Between Fairness and Road Safety
In Guernsey, a unique driving policy is raising eyebrows. The policy allows motorists to legally drive on a foreign driving licence for up to a year, regardless of whether they pass or fail the local driving test. This grace period is designed to aid individuals who have moved to Guernsey from a country that lacks
Guernsey's Controversial Driving Licence Policy: A Balancing Act Between Fairness and Road Safety
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
4 hours ago
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
4 hours ago
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
Pageau 9T8: A Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine Unveiled
2 hours ago
Pageau 9T8: A Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine Unveiled
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
3 hours ago
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
CES 2024 Highlights: AI Innovation and the Future of Ambient Computing
3 hours ago
CES 2024 Highlights: AI Innovation and the Future of Ambient Computing
Latest Headlines
World News
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
4 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
4 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
5 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
9 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
10 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
10 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
11 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
12 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
12 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
21 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app