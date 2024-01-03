en English
Business

Buffini & Company Unveils ‘Do It N.O.W.’ Campaign to Empower Real Estate Agents

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 am EST
Buffini & Company Unveils ‘Do It N.O.W.’ Campaign to Empower Real Estate Agents

Buffini & Company, a prominent coaching and training organization in North America, has rolled out a novel marketing campaign dubbed “Do It N.O.W.”. An acronym for ‘No chaos! Own the listings! Win market share!’, the campaign is ingeniously crafted to aid real estate agents in successfully navigating and capitalizing on a volatile market. Filled with unconventional yet efficacious tactics, it blends a unique blend of strategy and hands-on resources.

Empowering Agents with Insightful Resources

Through this initiative, Buffini & Company is providing its members with monthly curated content, exclusive strategies for generating, securing, and closing listings. The campaign also includes training, marketing assets, and resources aimed at building a lasting and loyal client base. The “Do It N.O.W.” marketing kit, brimming with actionable insights, is available for the company’s Referral Maker PRO and coached members.

A Proactive Approach to Real Estate Success

The campaign embodies a proactive approach to real estate success, encouraging agents to take the lead rather than merely reacting to market conditions. Brian Buffini, the Chairman and Founder, underscores the importance of taking action and leading the market, rather than simply adapting to it.

Impactful Influence on Real Estate Professionals

With a legacy of serving over 3 million professionals in 45 countries, Buffini & Company’s business coaching and training programs have been influential in enhancing the business and life quality of real estate professionals. The “Do It N.O.W.” campaign is another testament to the company’s commitment to empowering realtors with innovative strategies and tools to excel in a fluctuating market landscape.

Business
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

