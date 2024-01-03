Buffini & Company Unveils ‘Do It N.O.W.’ Campaign to Empower Real Estate Agents

Buffini & Company, a prominent coaching and training organization in North America, has rolled out a novel marketing campaign dubbed “Do It N.O.W.”. An acronym for ‘No chaos! Own the listings! Win market share!’, the campaign is ingeniously crafted to aid real estate agents in successfully navigating and capitalizing on a volatile market. Filled with unconventional yet efficacious tactics, it blends a unique blend of strategy and hands-on resources.

Empowering Agents with Insightful Resources

Through this initiative, Buffini & Company is providing its members with monthly curated content, exclusive strategies for generating, securing, and closing listings. The campaign also includes training, marketing assets, and resources aimed at building a lasting and loyal client base. The “Do It N.O.W.” marketing kit, brimming with actionable insights, is available for the company’s Referral Maker PRO and coached members.

A Proactive Approach to Real Estate Success

The campaign embodies a proactive approach to real estate success, encouraging agents to take the lead rather than merely reacting to market conditions. Brian Buffini, the Chairman and Founder, underscores the importance of taking action and leading the market, rather than simply adapting to it.

Impactful Influence on Real Estate Professionals

With a legacy of serving over 3 million professionals in 45 countries, Buffini & Company’s business coaching and training programs have been influential in enhancing the business and life quality of real estate professionals. The “Do It N.O.W.” campaign is another testament to the company’s commitment to empowering realtors with innovative strategies and tools to excel in a fluctuating market landscape.