Buffalo Snowstorm Reschedules NFL Game, Transforms Restaurant into 'Ice Castle'

A restaurant on the northeastern shores of Lake Erie underwent a striking transformation as severe winter weather turned it into an 'ice castle.' The establishment had to close its doors on Sunday due to the harsh conditions but resumed operations on Monday, despite its exterior being encased in a thick layer of ice with foot-long icicles hanging from the roof. The ice-covered restaurant, located in the Buffalo area, shared images and a video of its frosty appearance on Instagram, drawing parallels to the movie 'Frozen.'

Buffalo's Snowstorm Impact

The snowy Buffalo region, still recovering from the snowstorm, is bracing for more lake-effect snow predicted to begin on Tuesday. The recent storm, which dropped nearly four feet of snow in Western New York, has had widespread effects. The southern Erie County town of Hamburg, just five miles from Lake Erie, reported the highest snow accumulation so far at 41.3 inches. The storm has significantly impacted the region, leading to the rescheduling of the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rescheduled NFL Game Amid Snowstorm

The playoff game, originally set for Sunday, was moved to Monday at 4:30 p.m. due to severe lake effect snow affecting the region. The storm was forecasted to dump between one and three feet of snow, with the heaviest accumulation around Orchard Park. Former Bills players reminisced about their experiences with lake effect snow in Buffalo, recalling a December 2017 game when whiteout conditions inside the stadium culminated in a memorable Bills victory.

Weather Forecast and Preparations

Buffalo, along with its neighboring regions, was put under a winter storm warning, with forecasts predicting heavy lake effect and blowing snow that could pile up to 10 to 20 inches in certain areas. The game had to be postponed due to severe weather conditions, including heavy snow, strong winds, and extremely low visibility. As the area continues to grapple with the aftermath of the snowstorm, residents and businesses alike are bracing for the anticipated lake-effect snow, underscoring the broader implications of severe weather conditions in the region.