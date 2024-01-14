en English
NFL

Buffalo Snowstorm Forces NFL to Reschedule Bills-Steelers Wild-Card Playoff

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Buffalo Snowstorm Forces NFL to Reschedule Bills-Steelers Wild-Card Playoff

A severe snowstorm that swept through Buffalo, New York, has compelled the NFL to reschedule the Buffalo Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Initially slated for Sunday, the game has been pushed to Monday due to the storm that began on Saturday and continued through Sunday night, putting the region in a virtual standstill with travel bans imposed for safety reasons.

The Unyielding Snowstorm

The snowstorm was anticipated to deposit between 1 and 3 feet of snow around Orchard Park, the locale of the Bills’ Highmark Stadium. Logan Eschrich, a professional storm chaser who journeyed from Alabama to Buffalo specifically for the storm, formed part of an 85-person shovel crew. They faced blizzard-like conditions with winds at 30 mph and snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour to clear the stadium. However, the relentless snowfall resulted in low visibility, with the bleacher seats entirely buried under the snow.

Decision to Postpone

Given the severe weather, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the NFL decided to postpone the game, citing public safety concerns and the need for road and stadium clearance. The Bills’ players and staff were advised to stay at home, while the Steelers arrived on Sunday afternoon.

Weather Forecast and Player Reflections

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Monday morning included snow showers with a high of 19 degrees Fahrenheit, but with wind chills making it feel like minus-5. Former Bills players Eric Wood and Steve Tasker reflected on past experiences with Buffalo’s lake-effect snowstorms and their effect on football games, adding a nostalgic touch to the present situation.

NFL United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

