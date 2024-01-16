Buffalo Public Schools Remain Closed in Anticipation of Severe Snowstorm

Buffalo Public Schools have announced an extension to their closure on Wednesday, in response to the lingering effects of a weekend snowstorm and the forecast of an incoming lake-effect snowstorm predicted to impact the Buffalo metropolitan area. This decision is shared by other schools in regions grappling with relentless snowfall.

Advertisment

Anticipating the Storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for parts of Western New York. Forecasts predict between one and three feet of snow to fall between today and Thursday, prompting school and business closures across several towns. It's expected that residents will be dealing with more snow shoveling and blowing in the coming days.

Impact on School Operations

Advertisment

The district has assured families that updates regarding the resumption of school operations for Thursday will be disseminated through various channels: media, automated calls, and the district's website. This announcement follows a day of closure on Tuesday as Buffalo, particularly South Buffalo, worked on recovering from the weekend's snowstorm.

Projected Weather Conditions

Southeast Buffalo, which registered a significant 31 inches of snow over a 48-hour window, is predicted to bear the brunt of Wednesday's storm. An additional 2 to 3 feet of snow is forecasted, intensifying the severity of the situation. The City of Buffalo is bracing for a more significant impact from the incoming storm compared to the one experienced over the weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz echoed this sentiment in a Tuesday afternoon news conference, where he expressed his expectation of numerous school closures the following day due to the snowstorm.