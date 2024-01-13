en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Buffalo Public Schools Confront $90 Million Loss Amid Federal Funding Expiration

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Buffalo Public Schools Confront $90 Million Loss Amid Federal Funding Expiration

In a significant financial setback, Buffalo Public Schools are at the precipice of a $90 million loss following the expiration of federal pandemic funding. The support, sourced from the American Rescue Plan and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, was a critical lifeline for these institutions, aiding them in weathering the disruptive impact of COVID-19.

Impending Crisis

The gravity of the situation is intensified by the reality of maintaining a workforce of 314 individuals, encompassing teachers, administrators, and vital support staff such as psychologists, social workers, and security officers. The looming question is how to retain these professionals without resorting to layoffs.

The timing of this financial hurdle couldn’t be more challenging. Students are grappling with meeting academic standards while the demand for mental health services has surged amidst the pandemic. Now, more than ever before, the preservation of the school district’s workforce is paramount to addressing these issues.

Strategies and Hope

In the face of adversity, school officials are exploring multiple strategies to prevent layoffs. These include capitalizing on savings from retirements and refraining from filling vacancies. However, such measures may only provide a temporary reprieve.

Yet, hope flickers on the horizon. New York’s state legislature and Governor Kathy Hochul may offer further assistance in the upcoming budget. The focus could be particularly on security and mental health care—a testament to the pressing need for these services in the current climate.

A Call to Partnership

As Buffalo Public Schools chart their course through the fiscal aftermath of the pandemic, they are looking to the state to become a co-navigator in facing these challenges. The path ahead is undoubtedly steep, but with a collaborative partnership, the journey may become less daunting.

In this era of uncertainty, where the pandemic has reshaped traditional norms, the need for steadfast support and strategic planning has never been more evident. The future of Buffalo Public Schools hangs in the balance, and the actions taken now will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the educational landscape.

0
Economy Education United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
3 seconds ago
John Goodman Rallies Support for Repertory Theatre Amid Financial Crisis
In a heartfelt display of support, renowned actor and St. Louis native, John Goodman, joined hands with the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) for its Rally for the Rep Holiday Benefit Experience. The event aimed to bolster the theater’s fundraising efforts and prevent the cancellation of its upcoming season. The financial struggle faced
John Goodman Rallies Support for Repertory Theatre Amid Financial Crisis
Indian Shrimp Stocks Surge Amid Ecuador Crisis: A Potential Market Revival
13 mins ago
Indian Shrimp Stocks Surge Amid Ecuador Crisis: A Potential Market Revival
ICCI Urges Political Parties to Reveal Economic Plans Ahead of Elections
2 hours ago
ICCI Urges Political Parties to Reveal Economic Plans Ahead of Elections
Company Records Significant Profit Rise Despite Increased Expenses
3 mins ago
Company Records Significant Profit Rise Despite Increased Expenses
Tanzania Ports Authority Urged to Boost Trade Facilitation for Economic Growth
6 mins ago
Tanzania Ports Authority Urged to Boost Trade Facilitation for Economic Growth
Birmingham Tops UK Cities with Highest Unemployment Rate
7 mins ago
Birmingham Tops UK Cities with Highest Unemployment Rate
Latest Headlines
World News
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
31 seconds
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
54 seconds
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
1 min
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
1 min
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
1 min
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
2 mins
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
2 mins
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
2 mins
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
3 mins
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
54 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app