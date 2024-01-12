en English
Society

Buffalo Mourns Loss of Stephanie Barber Geter, Advocate for Humboldt Parkway Restoration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:16 pm EST
Buffalo Mourns Loss of Stephanie Barber Geter, Advocate for Humboldt Parkway Restoration

Buffalo, New York, lost a treasured community leader and relentless advocate for urban restoration, Stephanie Barber Geter, who passed away at the age of 69 following an illness. Geter, the chairwoman of the Restore Our Community Coalition (ROCC), was known for her tireless advocacy for the revitalization of Humboldt Parkway, a historic route in the city.

Advocacy for Humboldt Parkway

Under Geter’s leadership, ROCC developed a plan to reconstruct a significant portion of Humboldt Parkway. The proposal seeks to repair the damage inflicted by the construction of the Kensington Expressway, which led to the bifurcation of the community. The plan incorporates the creation of a tunnel with a green space above it, aimed at restoring the parkway’s past glory and fostering community cohesion.

Recognized by State and Local Officials

Geter’s efforts did not go unnoticed. She received commendation from state and local officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Brian Higgins. Her dedication to the East Side community of Buffalo and her unwavering commitment to positive change were celebrated by all who knew her work.

A Legacy of Community Service

Apart from her role at ROCC, Geter served as the senior vice president for United Way of Buffalo & Erie County and directed the Head Start Partnership at SUNY Buffalo State College. Her volunteer work spanned various community organizations, and she was honored with the Medgar Evers Award from the NAACP. Her legacy is marked by her ceaseless efforts to enhance her community and her firm voice for positive change. Her contributions will continue to inspire current and future community leaders.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

